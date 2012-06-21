TEXT-Fitch rates EUR50,000,000 notes linked to BTPei 2019 Inflation Linked bonds due 2019 'BBB'

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned EUR 50,000,000 Notes Linked to BTPei 2019 Inflation Linked Bonds due 2019 the following rating:

EUR50m Credit Linked Notes (ISIN: XS0718227456.): 'BBB' Rating Outlook Negative;

The rating addresses the timely payment of interest on the notes according to the terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of principal by legal final maturity in 2019. The rating reflects the credit quality of two risk-presenting entities, as well as the legal and financial structure of the issuer. The two risk-presenting entities are Goldman Sachs International (through guaranty from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, 'A'/Stable/'F1' ) and Italy ( 'A-'/Negative/'F2').

The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects Italy's Negative Outlook, as any negative rating action on Italy would result in a negative rating action on the notes.

On close the proceeds from the note issuance were used to purchase an Italian Government inflation linked bond (ISIN IT0004380546) and to enter into an interest rate swap with Goldman Sachs International. The interest rate swap pays 7.674% in return for the interest receipts on the inflation linked bonds. The notes are secured by the inflation linked bonds, and any collateral posting under the swap takes the form of the inflation linked bonds and is capped at their notional.

The notes are issued by Signum Finance II plc, a repackaging note programme arranged by Goldman Sachs International with limited liability and incorporated under Irish law. Non-petition language included in the master programme warrants that no party to any series will be able to petition for the winding-up of the issuer as a consequence of the default of any particular series. In addition, limited recourse clauses in the programme restrict the noteholder of a given series to only have recourse to the collateral assigned to this series.