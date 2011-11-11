TEXT-S&P rates Prime Rate Sterling Cash Plus Fund 'AAAf/S1+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'AAAf' fund credit quality and 'S1+' fund volatility ratings to Prime Rate Sterling Cash Plus Fund, a subfund of Prime Rate Cash Management Funds. The subfund is a U.K.-based, sterling-denominated, longer duration cash fund managed by Prime Rate Capital Management LLP in London. The subfund, aimed at institutional investors, will seek to offer an enhanced return targeting the higher of seven day London Interbank Bid Rate (LIBID)+50bp, or six-month LIBID, and place a high emphasis on capital preservation, liquidity, and income growth.

Fund credit quality ratings generally reflect our assessment of the level of protection against losses from credit defaults and are based on an analysis of the credit quality of the portfolio investments and the likelihood of counterparty defaults.

Fund volatility ratings generally reflect Standard & Poor's view of the fund's sensitivity to interest-rate movements, credit risk, investment diversification or concentration, liquidity, leverage, and other factors.

The assigning of this rating coincides with the launch of the subfund today. The ratings reflect our analysis of the subfund's credit quality and investment policies, our assessment of the fund manager's investment strategy, and our appraisal of the subfund's expected sensitivity to changing market conditions. The 'AAAf' fund credit quality rating reflects our opinion of the extremely strong protection that the subfund's portfolio provides against losses from credit defaults. Our opinion is based on our analysis of the credit quality of the portfolio's eligible investments, counterparties, and its overall management by the portfolio's investment managers. The 'S1+' volatility rating assigned to the subfund reflects our view of its sensitivity to changing market conditions as being extremely low.

Based on our current understanding of the implementation of the investment policy, we believe the subfund will invest in high quality, liquid securities with the aim of maintaining a weighted-average maturity of six months or less and a weighted-average life of one year or less. In seeking to enhance portfolio returns, the fund may invest in fixed or floating rate investments with a maturity of up to two years, exposing its net asset value to potential market fluctuations. However, our understanding is that such long-term investments will be limited to securities rated 'AA-' or above.

Standard & Poor's rates three 'AAAm' principal stability funds, which are part of the same umbrella fund structure of Prime Rate Cash Management Funds.

The subfund's investment advisor, Prime Rate Capital Management LLP, is a partnership with the London-based Matrix Group, a privately owned financial services provider with over GBP4 billion in assets under management. The small investment management team at Prime Rate Capital Management consists of seasoned professionals, who take a risk-controlled and value-oriented approach to cash management. Bank of New York Mellon Trust and Depositary (UK) Limited acts as the custodian; administration services are provided by Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited.

Standard & Poor's intends to review pertinent fund information and portfolio reporting, which are supplied to us on a monthly basis as part of our surveillance process.

