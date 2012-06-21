版本:
TEXT-S&P summary: Autolink Concessionaires (M6) PLC

Summary analysis -- Autolink Concessionaires (M6) PLC ------------- 21-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &

elevated highway

Rationale

The 'AA-' insured rating on the GBP124.8 million bonds, due 2022, issued by U.K.-based Autolink reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled interest and principal on the bonds provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--).

