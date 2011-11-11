TEXT-Fitch affirms three Invesco STIC portfolios at 'AAAmmf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has affirmed three Dublin-domiciled funds managed by Invesco, as follows:

-- Short-Term Investment Co. (Global Series) plc - Euro Liquidity Portfolio affirmed at 'AAAmmf'

-- Short-Term Investment Co. (Global Series) plc - Sterling Liquidity Portfolio affirmed at 'AAAmmf'

-- Short-Term Investment Co. (Global Series) plc - US Dollar Liquidity Portfolio affirmed at 'AAAmmf'

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The main drivers for the ratings affirmation are:

-- The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification;

-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks;

-- Short maturity profile with high overnight and one-week liquidity; and

-- The capabilities and resources of Invesco as asset manager.

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION

Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the funds limit their exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. For the three funds at mid-October, over 60% of issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term rating of 'F1+', or equivalent.

At the same date and more generally over the past year, the funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the portfolio securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less.

MATURITY PROFILE The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) to 60 days and 90 days, respectively. It also limits the maturity date of any single investment to 397 days or less. At mid-October 2011, the WAMr and WAMf of the euro and sterling funds were below 40 days, while the US dollar fund had a WAMr of about 40 days and a WAMf of 65 days.