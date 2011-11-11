TEXT-S&P corrects by lowering ratings in Clock Finance No. 1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11-

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions follow our review of the counterparty roles involved in CLOCK Finance No. 1.

-- We have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria to assess whether the agreements entered into by the issuer correspond with our view on counterparty risk.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class A, B1, and B2 notes to the maximum level permitted under our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Due to an error, we did not take rating action on these senior classes in January 2011 when the 2010 counterparty criteria became effective, or in July 2011 when we resolved the CreditWatch placements under the 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on all other classes of notes in the transaction based on the stable performance of the reference portfolio.

-- CLOCK Finance No. 1 is a synthetic balance sheet SME CLO originated by Credit Suisse. The referenced loan agreements are granted to Swiss SMEs.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on CLOCK Finance No. 1 B.V.'s class A, B1, and B2 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class C1, C2, D, E, F1, and F2 notes in the transaction (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the counterparty roles involved in the transaction, as well as a review of the performance of the underlying portfolio. The transaction is a partially funded synthetic small and midsize enterprise (SME) collateralized loan obligation (CLO), referencing a portfolio of corporate loans granted to Swiss SME clients of Credit Suisse AG.

The issuer has invested the proceeds from the issuance of credit-linked notes in cash deposits with Credit Suisse. Thus, the entire principal portion of the rated notes is cash-collateralized. We therefore classify the underlying cash deposit agreements as direct substantial support according to our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Due to an error, we did not review and place on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the senior classes in the transaction in January this year, when we started reviewing transactions under our revised counterparty criteria. Had we placed these ratings on CreditWatch negative in January, all other things being equal, we would have taken today's downgrades on the senior notes in July 2011 when we finalized the review of the CreditWatch placements under the 2010 counterparty criteria.

Since closing, the transaction's portfolio has been actively replenishing. The current portfolio amount as of the October 2011 reporting date is equal to the maximum portfolio amount of CHF4.75 billion. All of the replenishment conditions, under the transaction documentation, are satisfied and the portfolio credit quality remains stable.

In our view, the credit enhancement levels available to all notes in the transaction are commensurate with the current ratings on the notes. In our opinion, the credit risk associated with the reference portfolios is adequately addressed by the enhancement levels at the various class levels. The downgrades of the senior notes to 'AA- (sf)' are due to our analysis of counterparty risk involved in the transaction. The transaction documents do not fully reflect our 2010 criteria, but do reflect our prior counterparty criteria. Therefore, as per our 2010 criteria, we have lowered the rating to a ratings floor that is one notch above the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the lowest-rated counterparty. The main factor was the analysis of the cash deposit agreement in the transaction, where we classified the account provider as direct substantial support. This role is currently fulfilled by Credit Suisse (A+/Stable/A-1). Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have therefore capped the ratings on the senior notes in this transaction at 'AA- (sf)'.

The transaction has accumulated CHF60 million of credit events since closing. To date, these have resulted in cumulative net losses of CHF23.1 million, which have been allocated to the unrated class G notes. The current remaining balance of the class G notes is CHF130.5 million, which is substantially more than the current level of impaired loans that we estimate at CHF88 million. Thus, we believe the transaction has sufficient credit enhancement for the notes to maintain their current rating levels, for its remaining lifetime. Clock Finance No. 1's scheduled maturity is in February 2013, which equals a risk horizon of less than 18 months. The short remaining lifetime and the stable portfolio performance have lead us to affirm our ratings on the class C1, C2, D, E, F1, and F2 notes.

CLOCK Finance No. 1, which closed in March 2007, is a synthetic balance sheet SME CLO originated by Credit Suisse. The referenced loan agreements are granted to Swiss SMEs.