TEXT-S&P summary: Shimao Property Holdings Ltd.

June 22 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. ----------------- 22-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Subdividers and
developers, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 82454X
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Sep-2008 BB/-- BB/--
08-Nov-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's aggressive
appetite for expansion, high leverage, and weak cash flow coverage compared
with that of similarly rated peers. The rating also reflects Shimao's
liquidity position, which is sensitive to a decline in property sales because
the company has large short-term debt and land premium due in the next 12
months. Shimao's established market position, diverse portfolio in cities with
good growth potential, and low land cost temper these weaknesses. We assess
Shimao's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as
"aggressive".