TEXT-S&P revises Grupo Catalana Occidente outlk to neg;rtgs afmd

Overview

-- On June 20, 2012, Spain-based insurance group Grupo Catalana Occidente S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO) announced its intention to acquire 49% of Spain-based insurer Seguros Groupama, Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.U. (Seguros Groupama; not rated).

-- We believe the transaction has diluted GCO's geographic diversification and has also caused a weakening in GCO's capitalization, which is now less supportive of the current rating level.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on GCO to negative from stable.

-- We are also affirming the 'A-' rating on GCO's core operating entities.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain. It also reflects our view that capitalization may not be restored to strong levels over the next two years, the execution risks associated with the transaction, and the potential for weaker operating performance associated with assimilating Seguros Groupama into the GCO group.

Rating Action

On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from stable on the core operating entities of Spain-based insurance group Grupo Catalana Occidente S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO):

-- Spain-based Seguros Catalana Occidente, S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros (Seguros Catalana Occidente), Bilbao Compania Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. (Seguros Bilbao);

-- Netherlands-based credit insurer Atradius Credit Insurance N.V. (Atradius);

-- Ireland-based Atradius Reinsurance Ltd;

-- U.S.-based Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc.; and

-- Spain-based credit insurer Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion, S.A.