公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一

BRIEF-Moody's changes otlk to pos for Healthcare Support (North Staffs) Finance plc

Nov 14 Healthcare Support (North Staffs) Finance plc.

*Moody's changes outlook to positive for Healthcare Support (North Staffs) Finance plc.

