TEXT-S&P summary: CAI International Inc.

Summary analysis -- CAI International Inc. ------------------------ 22-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Equipment rental

& leasing, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jun-2012 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The ratings on San Francisco-based CAI International Inc. reflect the company's significant position within the marine cargo container leasing industry and the relatively stable earnings and cash flow it generates from a substantial proportion of long-term leases. Ratings also incorporate the cyclicality of the marine cargo container leasing industry and CAI's substantial and increasing debt burden.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects that the company's financial profile will improve gradually over the next two years following an increase in debt to finance the company's aggressive fleet expansion plans. We factor into our ratings our expectation that credit measures could deteriorate modestly in the near term because of the added debt to fund fleet expansion. As of Dec. 31, 2011, funds flow from operations (FFO) to total lease-adjusted debt was about 15%, and lease-adjusted debt to capital was about 70%. We expect FFO to debt in the low-teens percent area and debt to capital in the low-70% area over the next year. We categorize CAI's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.

CAI spent about $492 million on new containers during 2011, compared with about $204 million during 2010 and $31 million during 2009. CAI funded a substantial portion of its capital spending through new debt. Still, credit measures deteriorated only modestly because of significant incremental earnings from new container leases. CAI, similar to other marine cargo lessors, has maintained high utilization and strong lease rates over the past year. Utilization has consistently been better than 90% for dry boxes (containers used to transport primarily consumer goods) and reefers (refrigerated containers that transport perishable food products such as poultry, meats, and produce).