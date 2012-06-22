TEXT-DBRS maintains Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland ratings under review

DBRS Sovereign Ratings
Long Term Long Term
Foreign Local
Currency Currency
Austria AAA AAA
Canada AAA AAA
France AAA AAA
Germany AAA AAA
Netherlands AAA AAA
Norway AAA AAA
Sweden AAA AAA
Switzerland AAA AAA
United AAA AAA
Kingdom
United AAA AAA
States
Belgium AA (high) N AA (high) N
Chile A (high) P AA (low) P
Italy A (high) URN A (high) URN
Spain A (high) URN A (high) URN
Ireland A (low) URN A (low) URN
Mexico BBB BBB (high)
Brazil BBB BBB
Colombia BBB (low) P BBB P
Peru BBB (low) P BBB (low) P
India BBB (low) BBB (low)
Portugal BBB (low) BBB (low)
URN URN
Uruguay BB (high) P BB (high) P
Argentina B B
Note: P positive trend, N negative trend, URN under review with negative implications
DBRS will assess by late-August the risks stemming from Greece and to what extent
uncertainty over the future of Greece, combined with concerns over sovereign debt sustainability
and financial sector fragility in the Euro area, could adversely affect the four countries'
efforts to stabilise their publicdebt. The ratings could be confirmed at their current levels if
there is decisive action to address concerns over the Spanish banking sector and the Greek loan
programme, thereby easing financial stress across the Euro zone. Lower financial stress would
provide countries with more time to apply austerity measures - to reduce fiscal deficits and
implement structural reforms - which are necessary to stabilise public debt and raise
productivity. However, the ratings could be downgraded if systemic concerns deepen the current
malaise, adding to the challenges that each country faces in stabilising its public debt.
Since 22 May 2012, there have been three important developments. First, fears over an
immediate Greek departure from the Euro zone were temporarily dispelled by national elections in
Greece, which produced a new coalition government that aims to continue with the EU-IMF loan
programme.Second, Spain announced it would request a loan of up to EUR 100 billion to
recapitalise its banking sector. Third, the recapitalisation needs of the Spanish banking sector
would be financed through the sovereign via the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) or European Stability Mechanism (ESM). These three developments signaled that a
more comprehensive policy response might be needed to address country-specific as well as
systemic concerns to stabilise sovereign financing conditions.
Four Factors
Four factors are likely to influence DBRS's review: (1) the stabilisation of the Spanish
banking sector, (2) clarity on the EU-IMF loan programme for Greece, (3) funding conditions in
Spain, Italy and other Euro zone countries, and (4) the ongoing Europe-wide policy response to
the crisis.
The Spanish Banking Sector
Uncertainties over Spain's property values and banking sector stability have contributed to
ongoing economic weakness in Spain. On 9 June 2012, Spain announced its intention to tap the
EFSF or ESM for a maximum of EUR 100 billion, or 9% of GDP, to recapitalise its banks. DBRS is
now awaiting several developments. First, the market reaction to recent stress tests will be
important for financial stability. The IMF and two consulting firms, Oliver Wyman Ltd. and
Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, who stress-tested the Spanish banking system, have provided
estimates on banks' capital needs. Capital needs in an adverse scenario are estimated by the IMF
at EUR 37.1 billion, by Oliver Wyman Ltd at EUR 51 billion to EUR 62 billion, and by Roland
Berger at EUR 51.8 billion. DBRS views these estimates as positive because they remove some
uncertainty, and appear to be wellcovered by the EUR 100 billion announcement.
In addition to these stress tests, audit firms KPMG, PwC, Deloitte, and
Ernst & Young and a project manager, Boston Consulting Group, are conducting a
comprehensive, bottom up analysis of Spanish bank credit portfolios to assess capital needs at
an individual bank level. The audit firms plan to release preliminary results by the end of
July. Their objective is to verify the accuracy of the financial conditions of individual banks,
emphasising proper loan classification, identification of restructured and refinanced loans, and
the adequate level of provisioning for Spanish bank credit portfolios.
Another important consideration is the effect on Spain's public debt of the EFSF or ESM
injection to the Spanish banks, which will help determine any change in the Spanish government's
debt trajectory.
The Greek Loan Programme
Following the last general election in Greece on June 17, 2012, after failing to win enough
votes to form a parliamentary majority, the center-right New Democracy party formed a government
coalition with the center-left PanHellenic Socialist Movement and the Democratic Left splinter
group for a total of 179 seats in the 300 seat parliament. The main opposition party, the
radical left Syriza, gained only 71 seats, narrowly averting a more confrontational stance with
the EU and IMF group of creditors, with possibly dire consequences for Greece and the entire
Euro zone. The coalition will now attempt to seek a two-year extension of the current programme,
to 2016. To date, Greece has fallen behind on the programme, which calls for additional
expenditure cuts of EUR 11.7 billion, or 5.5% of GDP this year. The March 2012 IMF extended fund
facility projected that real GDP in Greece will decline this year by 4.8%, the fifth year of
recession.
Despite the new government's intentions to continue with the loan programme, DBRS believes
that implementation risk is high. Greece has little room to weather further adverse shocks or
slippages to the programme, and there is limited capacity to implement further fiscal austerity
or meet structural benchmarks this year amid high social tensions.
The EU and IMF have withheld a EUR 1 billion loan tranche since the first general election
on 6 May 2012. Should Greece, the EU, and IMF fail to agree to a revised programme, resulting in
further postponement or cessation of loan tranche payments, the Greek government could,
according to the previous Greek Finance Ministry, run out of funds as soon as 20 July 2012. If,
on the other hand, Greece were to be given more time to implement the programme with an
assurance of medium-term funding support, systemic concerns from Greece might wane.
Funding Conditions
Concerns over Spanish bank capitalisation and the Greek loan arrangement appear to have
contributed to higher bond yields in Spain and Italy. Yields in both countries have risen to
levels inconsistent with a stable funding environment, which adversely affects economy-wide
funding conditions. More important to DBRS's review is that the up to EUR 100 billion loan
programme for Spanish banks was, at the time of this publication, scheduled to flow through the
Spanish Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB). This would add to Spain's public debt
burden. Italy's bond market is also experiencing higher yields. Given Italy's high public debt
stock, higher bond yields suggest that financing conditions have deteriorated, and this has
contributed to the challenge of reducing fiscal deficits while passing a broad reform programme
before next year's elections.
The Policy Response
So far, the policies that the Euro zone has introduced have been designed to reinforce
fiscal adjustment and structural reforms, both medium-term objectives. Liquidity and capital
support has been provided by the EU (via the European Central Bank, the EFSF and ESM), the IMF
and the European System of Central Banks, either directly through cheap loans extended to banks
and some ECB purchases of sovereign bonds, or indirectly through conditional country programmes.
The IMF has recently complemented these measures by replenishing its lending capacity to US$456
billion.
However, these policies have not succeeded in sufficiently reducing macroeconomic imbalances
or restoring investor confidence. To more comprehensively address imbalances, European leaders
are considering four additional policy initiatives: (1) a banking union involving common bank
regulation and supervision, bank resolution, and a deposit guarantee fund; (2) a more flexible
funding mechanism that could be channeled directly to governments, banks or secondary markets,
possibly through the EFSF or ESM, with mutualisation of member country debt into common bills or
bonds;(3) a softening of fiscal austerity targets with emphasis on pro-growth measures, possibly
under a common fiscal policy; and (4) further ECB monetary stimulus via injections of cheap
loans, lower interest rates, or direct intervention in secondary bond markets through its
Securities Markets Programme.
DBRS believes that, if comprehensive, these measures could help to restore investor
confidence and provide countries with more time to reduce fiscal and structural imbalances. This
could translate into a stabilisation of the ratings. However, an insufficient policy response
could in fact perpetuate the crisis and lead to downward ratings pressure.