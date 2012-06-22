TEXT-S&P summary: LIN TV Corp.

June 22 -
Summary analysis -- LIN TV Corp. ---------------------------------- 22-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Rhode Island
Primary SIC: Television
broadcasting
stations
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Aug-2010 B/-- B/--
24-Mar-2009 B-/-- B-/--
3-Mar-2009 NR/-- NR/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Providence, R.I.-based TV broadcaster LIN TV
Corp. reflects our expectation that, pro forma for the 18 New Vision TV stations acquisition,
LIN's fully adjusted debt to EBITDA (including leases, pensions, and contingent joint-venture
obligations) could approach 8.0x for the full year 2012, absent any reversal of economic growth,
further large debt-financed acquisitions, or significant shareholder-favoring measures. The $330
million acquisition, which will be funded with debt and cash, is expected to close in late 2012.
Our rating on LIN also reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as
"fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on our criteria. We view
LIN's business risk profile as fair based on its portfolio of TV stations in midsize markets
with an EBITDA margin comparable to its peers. Factors in our assessment of LIN's financial risk
profile as highly leveraged include its high debt leverage, and large contingent liability
stemming from its guarantee of $815 million joint-venture debt. LIN's fully adjusted leverage of
7.5x is in line with our financial risk indicative ratios of debt to EBITDA of greater than 5x,
for a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
LIN is a midsize TV broadcaster. Pro forma for the New Vision Television transaction, LIN
will operate or service 50 network affiliates in 23 markets, reaching 10.6% of U.S.TV
households. The 18 New Vision TV stations confer greater geographic diversity, particularly in
the Western U.S. markets. LIN's station affiliations are diversified across the four major U.S
broadcast networks, shielding it from the risk of individual network underperformance. Most of
the company's stations are ranked first or second in local news--an important competitive edge
for building loyal local viewing and attractive political advertising. Additionally, its duopoly
positions in a number of its markets provide a degree of cost savings, enhancing cash flow.
LIN's EBITDA margin of about 30% is strong compared with a broad spectrum of industrial
companies, but only average among its broadcasting peers and significantly lags its
more-efficient competitors, whose EBITDA margins are in the high 30%area. The cyclical nature of
TV advertising, the mature long-term growth prospects of TV broadcasting, and
increasingcompetition for audience and advertisers from traditional and nontraditional media
limit upside potential for LIN and other TV station groups.