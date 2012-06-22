TEXT-S&P summary: LIN TV Corp.

June 22 -

Summary analysis -- LIN TV Corp. ---------------------------------- 22-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Rhode Island

Primary SIC: Television

broadcasting

stations

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Aug-2010 B/-- B/--

24-Mar-2009 B-/-- B-/--

3-Mar-2009 NR/-- NR/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Providence, R.I.-based TV broadcaster LIN TV Corp. reflects our expectation that, pro forma for the 18 New Vision TV stations acquisition, LIN's fully adjusted debt to EBITDA (including leases, pensions, and contingent joint-venture obligations) could approach 8.0x for the full year 2012, absent any reversal of economic growth, further large debt-financed acquisitions, or significant shareholder-favoring measures. The $330 million acquisition, which will be funded with debt and cash, is expected to close in late 2012.

Our rating on LIN also reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on our criteria. We view LIN's business risk profile as fair based on its portfolio of TV stations in midsize markets with an EBITDA margin comparable to its peers. Factors in our assessment of LIN's financial risk profile as highly leveraged include its high debt leverage, and large contingent liability stemming from its guarantee of $815 million joint-venture debt. LIN's fully adjusted leverage of 7.5x is in line with our financial risk indicative ratios of debt to EBITDA of greater than 5x, for a highly leveraged financial risk profile.

LIN is a midsize TV broadcaster. Pro forma for the New Vision Television transaction, LIN will operate or service 50 network affiliates in 23 markets, reaching 10.6% of U.S.TV households. The 18 New Vision TV stations confer greater geographic diversity, particularly in the Western U.S. markets. LIN's station affiliations are diversified across the four major U.S broadcast networks, shielding it from the risk of individual network underperformance. Most of the company's stations are ranked first or second in local news--an important competitive edge for building loyal local viewing and attractive political advertising. Additionally, its duopoly positions in a number of its markets provide a degree of cost savings, enhancing cash flow. LIN's EBITDA margin of about 30% is strong compared with a broad spectrum of industrial companies, but only average among its broadcasting peers and significantly lags its more-efficient competitors, whose EBITDA margins are in the high 30%area. The cyclical nature of TV advertising, the mature long-term growth prospects of TV broadcasting, and increasingcompetition for audience and advertisers from traditional and nontraditional media limit upside potential for LIN and other TV station groups.