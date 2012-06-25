TEXT-S&P summary: Chartis Insurance Korea Inc.

June 25 -
Summary analysis -- Chartis Insurance Korea Inc. ------------------ 25-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 A-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on CIK reflect our view of the company's status within Chartis
Group as "strategically important" under our group rating methodology for
rating insurance companies. The ratings also reflect CIK's good capitalization
level and business profile in direct marketing (DM).
On June 1, 2012, CIK assumed all of the assets and liabilities of American
Home Assurance Co. Korea Branch (AHAC KR; A/Stable/--), effectively forming a
subsidiary within Chartis Group. CIK is held directly by Chartis Singapore
Insurance Pte. Ltd. (CSI; A/Stable/--) and ultimately owned by American
International Group Inc. (AIG; A-/Stable/A-2; main operating companies rated
A/Stable/--).