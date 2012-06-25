TEXT-S&P summary: Chartis Insurance Korea Inc.

June 25 -

Summary analysis -- Chartis Insurance Korea Inc. ------------------ 25-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2012 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on CIK reflect our view of the company's status within Chartis Group as "strategically important" under our group rating methodology for rating insurance companies. The ratings also reflect CIK's good capitalization level and business profile in direct marketing (DM).

On June 1, 2012, CIK assumed all of the assets and liabilities of American Home Assurance Co. Korea Branch (AHAC KR; A/Stable/--), effectively forming a subsidiary within Chartis Group. CIK is held directly by Chartis Singapore Insurance Pte. Ltd. (CSI; A/Stable/--) and ultimately owned by American International Group Inc. (AIG; A-/Stable/A-2; main operating companies rated A/Stable/--).