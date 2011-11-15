TEXT-Fitch: UK electrical retailers face christmas chill

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Fitch Ratings says consumer electronics and electrical goods retailers are likely to face some of the strongest headwinds on the UK high street over the holiday season. We believe significant competition from online retailers is cutting into already narrow margins and weak consumer confidence is likely to hurt discretionary big-ticket purchases. In addition, there is no "must-have" new technology on the market that could help offset the conditions. This difficult trading environment has caused Best Buy ('BBB-'/ Stable) to decide to close its 11 pilot big-box stores in the UK.

One positive development for the sector, and particularly for Dixons ('B'/Negative), in the run-up to Christmas may prove to be the sale of Kesa Electrical's Comet chain to private equity firm OpCapita. We believe a decision to close rather than sell the business would have led to heavy discounting as Comet offloaded stock, and would have dented sales at competitors like Dixons. Instead, the sale is intended to keep Comet stores operating and is likely to lead to a gradual closure process, which should relieve some competitive pressure in the medium term.

Dixons' 'B' rating reflects its position as one of the leading retailers in the sector as well as the ongoing benefits from a renewal programme and the exit of weaker competitors since the start of the year. The Negative Outlook on the rating reflects the continued tough conditions across Europe and particularly in the UK, where like-for-like sales for electronics retailers have continued to fall.

Recent Christmas trading periods have been helped by demand for high-definition flat-screen televisions and high-profile consumer electronics such as Apple's iPad, and Nintendo's DS portable games console. Retailers had seen 3D televisions as one possible area of strong demand this year, but so far the reception has been lukewarm and prices have dropped sharply.