版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Hellenic debt ratings at A3

Nov 15 Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Hellenic)

* Moody's affirms Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company's debt ratings at A3 - changes outlook to negative from stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐