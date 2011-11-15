版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns B2 rtg to NXP's new sr scrd debt instruments

Nov 15 NXP B.V and NXP Funding LLC

* Moody's assigns B2 rating to NXP's new senior secured debt instruments

