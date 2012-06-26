TEXT-S&P summary: NTT Finance Corp.

June 26 -

Summary analysis -- NTT Finance Corp.

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Equipment rental

& leasing, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-May-2007 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

01-Nov-2002 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on NTT Finance Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+) reflect the ratings on its parent, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (NTT; AA/Stable/A-1+). Given its role to carry out some functions of the NTT group and its strong unity with its parent and the group companies, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that NTT Finance is highly likely to receive support from its parent company when it is under financial stress. The ratings also reflect a high likelihood that it will maintain a certain business scale, thanks to its stability, which is supported by leasing and financing demand from NTT group companies. On the other hand, these factors are offset by a lower capital ratio than the average of its rated domestic peers, although NTT Finance is likely to receive support from the parent when under pressure. Shrinking corporate capital investments amid severe conditions in the domestic economy may also make it difficult for the company to further expand its leasing businesses.

As a core financing arm of the NTT group, NTT Finance Corp. provides lease servicing mainly for the companies of the NTT group. NTT Finance also conducts leasing and installment sales of information and telecommunications equipment for the customers of the group companies. It plays a key role in group financing operations. The company accepts surplus funds from the group companies and lends money to them, if needed. It is set to start operations billing charges and collecting receivables for NTT's operating companies from July 2012. Given its role to carry out some functions of the NTT group and its strong business and financial relationship with its parent and the group companies, Standard & Poor's believes that NTT Finance is highly likely to receive support from its parent company when it is under financial stress. Based on this, we have equalized the ratings on NTT Finance with the ratings on its parent.

NTT Finance's asset quality had traditionally been favorable. However, the asset quality of its leasing business deteriorated in the financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in the fall of 2008. The asset quality of its operating loans to non-group companies and real estate financing business also weakened. NTT Finance has been trying to improve its asset quality by tightening credit evaluation and strengthening surveillance of existing credit exposures. As a result, loan loss provisions have been decreasing since fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). Nevertheless, the company's asset portfolio includes more large borrowers than its peers. Standard & Poor's believes that it is necessary to review the status of the company's concentration risk management. We regard impairment and loan losses accrued at large borrowers and investees as risk factors.

Based on disclosed data as of March 31, 2011, including group financing operations, NTT Finance's operating receivables for its group companies accounted for 53% of its total outstanding operating loans and other operating receivables, which were worth JPY477.7 billion, and for 3% of JPY464.3 billion of total outstanding lease receivables and investments in leases. As such, these receivables face extremely limited risks.

In fiscal 2011, NTT Finance saw its net profit fall 29% from the previous year to JPY16.6 billion, mainly due to the lack of sizable credit cost write-backs recorded in the previous year. Nevertheless, impairment and/or loan losses in its operating loans to non-group companies and the real estate financing business have been decreasing. On the other hand, NTT Finance's revenue fell 10% year on year. In our view, a fall in outstanding leasing receivables amid sluggish corporate capital investments caused its revenue to decline. In addition, we also believe the decline was caused by the company's shift to a more profitability-focused policy, as well as declining yields for new leasing and loans due to improved asset quality.

The profitability of NTT Finance's group related-business remains low. However, businesses geared toward its group companies, including group financing, support its revenue with stable demand. One of the businesses that have supported its earnings is its leasing business. However, its leasing assets have been decreasing in line with shrinking corporate capital investments amid severe conditions in the domestic economy. We believe that this makes it difficult for NTT Finance to further expand its businesses. In addition, NTT Finance's investment and venture capital businesses are unlikely to contribute to its revenue in the near term due to weak business conditions. In our view, NTT Finance is challenged to secure stable earnings sources and improve its financial soundness in order to achieve sufficient profits despite the difficult operating environment. From July 2012, NTT Finance will start operations billing charges and collecting receivables for NTT's operating companies, which is currently conducted by each group company separately. NTT Finance will handle a large number of receivables that are also worth large amounts. As such, operational risk management will be a key factor for the company, in our view.

NTT Finance's assets include operating receivables due from NTT group companies through group financing. However, the company's capital adequacy ratio stood at 7.8% as of March 31, 2012, which was below the average of its rated domestic peers. Considering its risk volume of operating assets, low profitability, and profit volatility, we think NTT Finance should enhance its capitalization to maintain the balance between capital and risk. In addition, we believe that NTT Finance is likely to receive capital support from its parent if its capital adequacy ratio comes under increased downward pressure in the future. Our view is based on the company's importance to the group, and the parent company's track record of the capital injections into NTT Finance at the end of March 2009.

Funding and liquidity risk

NTT Finance maintains stable liquidity, backed by diverse funding sources. The company maintains favorable relationships with domestic financial institutions, such as major banks and life insurers. In addition, the company raises funds from the market directly by issuing corporate bonds. NTT Finance's ratio of direct funding (excluding deposits from group companies) from the market to total debt was 44% as of March 31, 2012. Debt maturing within one year, totaling JPY132.3 billion, is covered to an extent by cash and deposits and unused commitment lines. In addition, its liquidity has further improved as group financing has become one of the major funding sources for the company. However, group financing is susceptible to changes in the group's business performance and investment strategies to a great extent. As such, whether or not NTT Finance adequately controls its liquidity is one of the important factors for our credit quality analysis. We also take the view that NTT Finance is likely to receive liquidity support from NTT if needed, considering its importance to the NTT group as its core financing arm.

Outlook

The stable outlook on NTT Finance reflects that on its parent. Standard & Poor's expects the company to maintain its close business, financial, and capital relationships with its parent and group. As a result, if the ratings or outlook on the parent company are revised, those on NTT Finance will also likely be reviewed.

