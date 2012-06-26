TEXT-S&P summary: Ukraine

June 26 -

Ukraine

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 126826

Mult. CUSIP6: 603674

Mult. CUSIP6: 903724

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Sep-2011 B+/B B+/B

29-Jul-2010 BB-/B B+/B

17-May-2010 B+/B B/B

11-Mar-2010 B/B B-/C

25-Feb-2009 B-/C CCC+/C

24-Oct-2008 B+/B B/B

12-Jun-2008 BB-/B B+/B

Rationale

The ratings on Ukraine are constrained by our view of the government's unwillingness to make further significant structural improvements to the public finances; and by its highly leveraged financial sector with considerable nonperforming loans (NPLs). The ratings are supported by relatively low levels of public sector debt, a large commodity endowment, and relatively strong growth potential.