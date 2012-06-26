TEXT-S&P summary: Ukraine

European bank shares climb to three-week high in earnings-driven trade
June 26 -
Summary analysis -- Ukraine --------------------------------------- 26-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 126826
Mult. CUSIP6: 603674
Mult. CUSIP6: 903724
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Sep-2011 B+/B B+/B
29-Jul-2010 BB-/B B+/B
17-May-2010 B+/B B/B
11-Mar-2010 B/B B-/C
25-Feb-2009 B-/C CCC+/C
24-Oct-2008 B+/B B/B
12-Jun-2008 BB-/B B+/B
Rationale
The ratings on Ukraine are constrained by our view of the government's unwillingness to make further significant structural improvements to the public finances; and by its highly leveraged financial sector with considerable nonperforming loans (NPLs). The ratings are supported by relatively low levels of public sector debt, a large commodity endowment, and relatively strong growth potential.
