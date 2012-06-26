TEXT-S&P summary: Travelport LLC

June 26 -

Summary analysis -- Travelport LLC

26-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/--

Country: United States

State/Province: New Jersey

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

Mult. CUSIP6: 87238C

Mult. CUSIP6: 89420K

Mult. CUSIP6: 89421E

Mult. CUSIP6: 89421H

Mult. CUSIP6: 89421J

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Oct-2011 B-/-- B-/--

05-Oct-2011 SD/-- SD/--

21-Sep-2011 CC/-- CC/--

13-Sep-2011 CCC/-- CCC/--

17-Jul-2009 B-/-- B-/--

14-Jul-2009 SD/-- SD/--

02-Jun-2009 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.S.-based Travelport Holdings Ltd. (Travelport Holdings) and its indirect subsidiary Travelport LLC (Travelport) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Travelport's "fair" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.

Travelport's business risk profile is constrained in our view by the seasonal and cyclical nature of the travel industry, and by consolidation in the sector, leading to competition on pricing and exposure to event risk. These factors are partly mitigated by the group's good market position and strong profitability. The financial risk profile mainly reflects the group's high leverage and upcoming refinancing risks.