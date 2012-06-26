TEXT-S&P summary: Travelport LLC

European bank shares climb to three-week high in earnings-driven trade
June 26 -
Summary analysis -- Travelport LLC -------------------------------- 26-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: New Jersey
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Mult. CUSIP6: 87238C
Mult. CUSIP6: 89420K
Mult. CUSIP6: 89421E
Mult. CUSIP6: 89421H
Mult. CUSIP6: 89421J
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Oct-2011 B-/-- B-/--
05-Oct-2011 SD/-- SD/--
21-Sep-2011 CC/-- CC/--
13-Sep-2011 CCC/-- CCC/--
17-Jul-2009 B-/-- B-/--
14-Jul-2009 SD/-- SD/--
02-Jun-2009 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
The ratings on U.S.-based Travelport Holdings Ltd. (Travelport Holdings) and its indirect subsidiary Travelport LLC (Travelport) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Travelport's "fair" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
Travelport's business risk profile is constrained in our view by the seasonal and cyclical nature of the travel industry, and by consolidation in the sector, leading to competition on pricing and exposure to event risk. These factors are partly mitigated by the group's good market position and strong profitability. The financial risk profile mainly reflects the group's high leverage and upcoming refinancing risks.
