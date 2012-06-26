TEXT-Fitch assigns BG's hybrid notes final 'BBB+' rating

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned BG Energy Capital plc's GBP600m, EUR500m and USD500m capital securities due 2072 a final rating of 'BBB+'.

The hybrid securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by BG Energy Holdings Limited (BG, 'A'/Stable). A full list of the ratings of BG and its finance subsidiaries is at the end of this comment.

The capital securities are deeply subordinated and rank senior only to BG's share capital, while coupon payments can be deferred at the option of the issuer.

The 'BBB+' rating assigned to the capital securities is two notches down from BG's 'A' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in accordance with the agency's criteria, "Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.

The securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with regards to subordination, remaining effective maturity of at least five years, full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited events of default.

The notes' maturity is November 2072. However the effective, remaining maturity, according to Fitch's hybrid criteria is November 2037, which is the second step-up date. From this date, the coupon step-up will increase to 100bps from 25bps and the issuer will no longer be subject to replacement language disclosing the company's intent to redeem the instrument at its call date with the proceeds of a like instrument or with equity.

The issuer has a call option to redeem the notes on the first call date (November 2017), the first step-up date (November 2022), when there will be a coupon step-up of 25bps, and on any annual interest payment date thereafter.

There is no look-back provision in the notes' documentation, which gives the issuer full discretion to defer ongoing coupon payments on the notes. The coupon deferral is not limited in time until the notes' maturity and deferrals of coupon payments are cumulative. The company will be obliged to make a mandatory settlement of deferred interest payments under certain circumstances, including a declaration or payment of a dividend.

BG's IDR reflects the company's solid business profile as a medium-sized oil and gas company with strong operating metrics in exploration and production and a strong position in the global LNG market. The rating also reflects Fitch's expectations of a deterioration in BG's credit metrics in 2012-2014 due to the company's growth strategy and a large capex plan, mostly related to its projects in Australia and Brazil. BG aims to lower the negative impact of its ambitious capex on credit ratios through a USD5bn asset disposal programme for 2012-2013.

The recent issue of hybrid notes totalling USD2.07bn equivalent with 50% equity credit classified by Fitch supports BG's balance sheet ahead of the capex-intensive period.

The ratings are as follows:

BG Energy Holdings Limited

Long-term IDR: 'A', Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: 'F1'

BG Energy Capital plc

Senior unsecured rating: 'A'

Commercial paper programme rating: 'F1'

Capital securities rating: 'BBB+'

BG Energy Finance Inc.

Commercial paper programme rating: 'F1'