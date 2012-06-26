版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's ups JAFZ's ratings to B1; positive outlook

June 26 Jebel Ali Free Zone FZE (JAFZ)

* Moody's upgrades JAFZ's ratings to B1 from B2 ; positive outlook

