TEXT-S&P Summary: Deutsche Telekom AG

June 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Deutsche Telekom AG --------------------------- 26-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 251566

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-May-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

03-Mar-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Deutsche Telekom AG (DT), one of the world's largest integrated telecommunications operators, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of DT's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".

DT's business risk profile is primarily underpinned by the group's strong market position in Germany, its large and diversified operations across Western Europe, Southern and Eastern Europe, and the U.S., as well as our expectations of resilient profit margins in the medium term. This is partly offset, in our view, by intense competition, particularly in the U.S. and domestic fixed-line businesses, and a tough regulatory and competitive environment, which will likely continue to negatively affect most European telecoms markets.

The group's financial risk profile is primarily constrained by our view that its credit metrics are currently still fairly weak for the category, leaving very limited rating headroom for operational underperformance or acquisitions. DT operates a measured financial policy that targets net debt to EBITDA in the 2.0x-2.5x range (after DT's adjustments). Factoring in Standard & Poor's sizable adjustments, leverage at the mid to higher end of this scale would currently not be commensurate with the current ratings on DT. However, we factor in a moderate improvement in the group's credit ratios over the next two years. Furthermore, we expect thatthe group will generate resilient free cash flow due to the telecom industry's only moderate cyclicality and ongoing efficiency initiatives.