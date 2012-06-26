TEXT-S&P summary: Downstream Development Authority

European bank shares climb to three-week high in earnings-driven trade
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Downstream Development Authority -------------- 26-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Oklahoma
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 26112T
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--
13-Jul-2007 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' issuer-credit rating on Quapaw, Ok.-based casino operator Downstream Development Authority reflects our assessment of the Authority's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and our assessment of the Authority's business risk profile as "weak", according to our criteria.
