TEXT-S&P summary: Novartis AG

June 27 -

Summary analysis -- Novartis AG ----------------------------------- 27-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 66987V

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Apr-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

12-May-1999 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Switzerland-based pharmaceuticals group Novartis AG reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "excellent" business position, founded on a portfolio of highly profitable drugs, and its "modest" financial risk profile.

In our view, Novartis' key business strengths include a manageable patent expiry profile, an above-par representation of seven blockbuster products (that is, with sales of more than $1 billion), and an excellent track record with respect to innovation. Other strengths relate to a diversified structure, both as a group and inside the pharmaceuticals division, as well as the division's ability to generate growth under generally more difficult economic and regulatory conditions. A relative weakness, in our view, is the group's slight underrepresentation in the lucrative U.S. market.

Our view of Novartis' financial risk profile takes into account its excellent free cash flow generation. It also incorporates management's historically less conservative financial policy following the mainly debt-funded $51 billion acquisition of U.S.-based eye-care company Alcon Inc. (Alcon), and the group's seemingly more shareholder value-oriented approach.