TEXT-Fitch rates ADT's proposed offering of $2.5B sr. unsecured notes 'BBB+'

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to The ADT
Corporation's (ADT) proposed offering of $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes.
The offering will be comprised of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year senior unsecured
notes. The notes will rank equally in right of payment with all of ADT's
existing and future unsecured indebtedness. The notes will be initially
guaranteed by Tyco International, Ltd. (Tyco; NYSE: TYC), which guarantee will
be automatically and unconditionally released upon the occurrence of the planned
spin-off of the ADT and Flow Control businesses. ADT intends to use the net
proceeds from the offering to repay intercompany debt and to make other cash
payments to Tyco to allow it to fund repurchases or redemptions of its
indebtedness. Fitch expects ADT to have approximately $300 million of cash
following the spin-off from Tyco.
In addition, Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB+' rating to ADT's $750 million
5-year unsecured revolving credit facility. Tyco is also initially guaranteeing
the new credit facility, and its guarantee will be released in connection with
the spin-off.
Following the completion of the planned spin-off of ADT, Fitch expects to rate
ADT as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is expected to be Stable.
The ratings for ADT reflect the company's strong brand recognition, its national
footprint and leading market position, recurring revenue base, sustainable free
cash flow (FCF) generation and solid liquidity. Concerns include emerging
competition from non-traditional security service providers, risk associated
with operating as an independent public company, and contingent liabilities,
particularly tax liabilities, related to the spin-offs.
The ratings incorporate ADT's strong competitive position as the largest
residential security provider in the U.S. with over 6 million customers and a
roughly 25% market share based on company estimates. ADT's competitive position
is supported by a nationwide network of over 200 branches, 4,500 sales
professionals, and more than 3,800 installation and service technicians.
Additionally, the company has nearly 400 certified dealers, which generate about
45% of the company's new accounts.
ADT's subscriber-based business requires significant upfront costs to generate
new customers. Capital expenditures, which include dealer-generated accounts and
bulk purchases and subscriber systems, totaled $902 million and $801 million in
2011 and 2010, respectively. Capital expenditures represent approximately 30% of
annual revenues. Fitch estimates that new customers yield an average cash
payback of 3 years.
In spite of the large capital expenditures incurred by the company, ADT has
shown the ability to generate sustainable FCF. ADT's subscriber-based business
and recurring revenue stream contribute to steady income and cash flow.
Revenues have been relatively stable as approximately 89% of its annual sales
are recurring in nature. ADT generated roughly $537 million and $269 million of
adjusted FCF (Adjusted FCF: Cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures) during 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch expects ADT will
generate annual Adjusted FCF of approximately $500 million-$600 million during
the next few years.
Given that the company's financial results tend to be more consistent from
period to period (relative to Tyco and Flow Control), ADT may undertake a more
aggressive financial strategy compared to its predecessor company. Although it
doesn't appear that ADT will employ high leverage in the near term, there may be
strategic reasons to increase leverage in a manner that maximizes the long-term
value of the company.
Fitch expects ADT will have a solid liquidity position following the spin-off.
Fitch expects the company will maintain minimum liquidity of approximately $1
billion, consisting of cash and availability under a $750 million revolving
credit facility.
The company expects to incur approximately $2.5 billion of debt in connection
with the spin-off. Based on this capital structure, Fitch expects ADT's credit
metrics will be solidly in the 'BBB+' rating category. Pro forma leverage as
measured by debt to earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) is projected to be approximately 1.5x to 1.8x, while
EBITDA to interest is forecast to be above 14x for fiscal 2012 (ending Sept. 28,
2012).
While Fitch believes that ADT's competitive position will remain strong in the
near-to-intermediate term, the company faces competition from non-traditional
security service providers. Several cable and telecom companies have introduced
interactive security services that compete with ADT. While the customer base of
these companies is substantially smaller than ADT at the current time, this
emerging trend could provide significant competition for the company going
forward. The penetration rate for cable and internet providers is significantly
higher (60%-85% range) compared to traditional security providers (20% range),
giving cable and telecom companies a larger customer base to which to sell
additional product offerings and/or bundle services at perhaps more competitive
prices.
After the spin-off is completed, ADT will be run by a well-seasoned management
team, led by Tyco Security Systems' current president, Naren Gursahaney. While
the company will have leaders with extensive company and industry experience,
there are some uncertainties regarding the company's financial policies beyond
the near term. Nevertheless, the company is committed to a solid investment
grade rating. Fitch will continually evaluate how management will balance
demands from its shareholders while maintaining its commitment to a strong
investment grade profile.
As part of the separation, ADT will enter into separation and distribution and
other agreements with Tyco and Flow Control which will govern the relationship
between the post-separation entities and provide for the allocation of various
assets (including trademarks) and liabilities and obligations (related to
asbestos, pension and tax-related matters). ADT intends to enter into a Tax
Sharing Agreement with Tyco and Flow Control that will govern the rights,
responsibilities and obligations of the three post-separation companies
regarding certain tax matters. The Tax Sharing Agreement will outline each
company's share of certain tax liabilities. Tyco will be responsible for the
first $500 million of shared tax liabilities. ADT and Flow Control will share
58% and 42%, respectively, of the next $225 million of shared tax liabilities.
Finally, ADT, Tyco and Flow Control will share 27.5%, 52.5% and 20%,
respectively, of shared tax liabilities above $725 million. As of March 30,
2012, Tyco has recorded a liability of $411 million related to these tax
matters.