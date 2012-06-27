TEXT-S&P summary: Shingle Springs Tribal Gaming Authority

June 27 -
Summary analysis -- Shingle Springs Tribal Gaming Authority ------- 27-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 82459A
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Apr-2010 CCC/-- CCC/--
08-Oct-2009 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on El Dorado
County, Calif.-based Shingle Springs Tribal Gaming Authority (the Authority)
reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as
"weak", according to our criteria.
Our assessment of the Authority's financial risk profile as highly leveraged
reflects its weak liquidity position, high debt leverage, and our expectation
that it will have difficulty generating sufficient cash flow to support its
current capital structure over the intermediate term. Our assessment of the
Authority's business risk profile as weak reflects the company's narrow
business focus as an operator of a single gaming facility, which operates in a
competitive market. The Tribal Council of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok
Indians (the Tribe) established the Authority to develop and operate the Red
Hawk Casino (near Sacramento, California); it has approximately 2,200 slot
machines and 77 table games.
For the full year ended December 2011, EBITDA before management fees (EBITDAM)
increased in the high-single-digit percentage area, outperforming our
low-single-digit EBITDAM decline expectation, mainly because of a reduction in
the calculation of the compact fee, and partly because of an increase in
customer traffic in the second half of the year. Through the first quarter of
2012, EBITDAM grew in the low-teens percentage area, but this compares with a
weak first-quarter 2011, largely because of the impact in 2011 from the
upgrade of competing property Thunder Valley (the upgrade opened July 2010).
For full-year 2012, we expect flat to slight growth in EBITDAM, reflecting our
economists' expectation for only a modest increase in consumer spending and
persistent high unemployment, which we believe will preclude any meaningful
growth.
In May 2011, the Authority received an amendment to its furniture, fixtures,
and equipment (FF&E) facility eliminating the senior leverage covenant, but it
will still need to meet a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x. Lakes
Entertainment Inc. (which manages the casino) is deferring principal payments
on its loan to the Authority until the end of December 2013. Lakes is still
receiving interest payments and a management fee. The amendment alleviates the
potential for a leverage covenant violation and the deferral of Lakes'
principal payments temporarily lowers the near-term fixed charge level. Based
on our current performance expectations, we believe the Authority will
generate a level of cash flow that will approximate fixed charges in 2012, and
believe excess cash can support a shortfall if performance is slightly worse
than expected. However, in the intermediate term, it is not clear the casino
will generate enough cash flow to support its current capital structure,
especially given the large principal repayments due to Lakes in 2014. This may
lead the Authority to pursue a restructuring of some of its debt obligations.
Management fees and payments under the Lakes loan are subordinated to debt
service requirements under the senior notes.