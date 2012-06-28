TEXT-S&P summary: Borets International Ltd.

June 28 -
Summary analysis -- Borets International Ltd. --------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: British Virgin
Islands
Primary SIC: Pumps and pumping
equipment
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Mar-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on the British Virgin Islands-based manufacturer of electrical
submersible pumps (ESPs) Borets International Ltd. reflects Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' assessment of the company's financial risk profile as
significant, while we view Borets' business risk profile as weak.