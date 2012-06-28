版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 16:17 BJT

TEXT-S&P summary: Borets International Ltd.

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Borets International Ltd. --------------------- 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: British Virgin

Islands

Primary SIC: Pumps and pumping

equipment

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Mar-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on the British Virgin Islands-based manufacturer of electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) Borets International Ltd. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's financial risk profile as significant, while we view Borets' business risk profile as weak.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐