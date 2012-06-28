TEXT-S&P summary: Severstal Columbus LLC

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
June 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Severstal Columbus LLC ------------------------ 28-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Delaware
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Feb-2010 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Severstal Columbus LLC, a U.S.-based steelmaker indirectly 100% owned by Russian steelmaker OAO Severstal, reflects the company's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'b-', plus one notch for parental support from Severstal. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) reflects our view of Severstal Columbus' "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, said it had teamed up with Canada's Enbridge Inc for its offshore park Hohe See in the North Sea, which has an investment volume of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).
* Enbridge - Company to participate in construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019, company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion