TEXT-S&P summary: Warner Music Group Corp.

Summary analysis -- Warner Music Group Corp. ---------------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Entertainers &

entertainment

groups

Mult. CUSIP6: 92929L

Mult. CUSIP6: 934548

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--

31-Oct-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating and negative outlook reflect continued uncertainty surrounding revenue and profitability trends at New York-based Warner Music Group Cor. (WGM) over the intermediate term, despite signs of stabilization in the industry over the past 18 months. Our characterization of WMG's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria) reflects the volatile nature of the recorded music industry, our expectation of continued physical sales declines over the intermediate term, and slow growth in music publishing. We view the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," considering WMG's high debt to EBITDA ratio and the lack of visibility regarding the pace of leverage reduction given uncertain industry trends. These factors modestly are offset by WMG's "adequate" liquidity.