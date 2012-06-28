TEXT-S&P afrms QBE Insurance Group, subsidiaries rtgs

June 28 -

Overview

-- We have affirmed our counterparty credit ratings on QBE Insurance Group Ltd., its core operating entities, and its other subsidiaries.

-- The rating affirmations are based on our expectation that the group's capital position will continue to strengthen to within the 'A' category by end 2012.

-- At the same time, we have raised our ratings to 'A+' from 'A', on Stonington Insurance Co., Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co., and Lantana Insurance Ltd.

-- The upgrades reflect our revision of their group status to "core" from "strategically important", based on their association with a recently executed QBE reinsurance pooling arrangement.

-- We have also assigned a foreign currency issuer rating of 'A' on QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

-- All entities are on stable outlooks.

Rating Action

On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its counterparty credit ratings on global multi-line insurer, QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE Group); the group's core operating entities; and the group's other subsidiaries (see ratings list). At the same time, we raised the counterparty credit ratings on Stonington Insurance Co., Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co., and Lantana Insurance Ltd. to 'A+' from 'A'. In addition, we have assigned a foreign currency issuer rating of 'A' on QBE Insurance Group Ltd. All entities are on stable outlooks. The ratings on QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--) were not part of this review.