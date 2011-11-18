TEXT-S&P revises Central European Media Enterprises outlook to neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 18-
-- More adverse macroeconomic conditions could weaken earnings and cash
flow generation at Bermuda-registered TV broadcaster and media company Central
European Media Enterprises Ltd., whose liquidity now mainly relies on
on-balance-sheet cash.
-- Although we assess CME's liquidity profile as adequate at present, we
think sources of liquidity could fall short of its needs over 2012.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on CME to negative from stable
and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that under a scenario of more
adverse market conditions, CME's liquidity is likely to become less than
adequate unless it addresses upcoming maturities over the next few quarters.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised its
outlook on Bermuda-registered emerging markets TV broadcaster Central European
Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on CME.
We also affirmed the 'B' issue rating on the EUR170 million senior secured
notes due 2017 issued by CME's subsidiary CET21. The issue rating is in line
with the CCR. In addition, we affirmed the 'B-' issue rating on CME's $130
million senior secured convertible notes due 2013, EUR375 million notes due
2016, and EUR148 million notes due 2014.
The outlook revision reflects our view of the increasing possibility that
CME's liquidity will weaken over the coming quarters due to the company's
upcoming debt maturities and the increasing risk of earnings volatility
because of the weak European economic outlook. CME's liquidity profile hinges
primarily on cash on the balance sheet since it used approximately $50 million
of its revolving credit facility (RCF) to repurchase the same amount of
convertible notes due in 2013, and because it drew the remaining portion down
a further $30 million. We understand that CME intends to use that amount to
repay its indebtedness.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, we anticipate that CME's cash balance is
likely to stay at around $200 million. However, given the currently difficult
financial market conditions, if the company is required to cover its $130
million of debt maturity due in 2013 through its own liquidity sources, we
view the remaining cash as offering limited protection to potential earnings
and cash flow volatility that might arise from weakening economic growth and
advertising spending.
We believe that the more challenging macroeconomic environment in Europe and
the increasing likelihood of a double-dip recession put at some risk CME's
capacity to improve its operating performance in 2012. We do not exclude from
today's perspective that the company could report flat to low single-digit
growth in revenues on a like-for-like basis and an EBITDA margin in the low
20s, owing to top-line growth coupled with cost discipline. Under such a
scenario, we anticipate neutral free operating cash flow (FOCF) for 2012, and
an improvement of the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio toward 7x by the
end of 2012, which remains high for the rating category. However, we believe a
more adverse economic scenario could cause earnings to weaken materially and
free operating cash flow to become strongly negative.
The ratings on CME are constrained by the group's weak cash flow generation
and the high leverage resulting from its past acquisition policy and the
difficult advertising and economic environment that has affected many of its
business units. In addition, the ratings reflect CME's high concentration of
profitability in a single TV channel in the Czech Republic (foreign currency
AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency AA/Stable/A-1+) and in TV channels in Romania
(foreign currency BB+/Stable/B; local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3), and the
potential for regulatory intervention and political risks.
The negative outlook reflects our view that CME's liquidity position appears
too tight to adequately absorb a stronger decline in advertising spending,
which would go along with a more adverse economic environment, potentially
lower earnings, and lower cash flow generation. We believe CME's liquidity
could become less than adequate if the company does not address the upcoming
maturities over the next few quarters. In 2012, CME's liquidity will primarily
rely on approximately $200 million of cash balances.
Downward rating pressure could arise if CME fails to proactively address its
2013 and 2014 debt maturities at least one year in advance or if cash burn is
higher than expected over the next few quarters.
We could revise the outlook to stable under a scenario of a material
improvement in advertising spending in CME's key markets that results in
positive free cash flow generation. Equally, we could revise the outlook to
stable if the company pushes forward its 2013 and 2014 maturities, with
sizable on-balance-sheet cash remaining as a buffer for any possible shortfall
in cash flow generation.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Criteria: Notching For Structural Subordination, March 28,
2001
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008