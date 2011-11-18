TEXT-S&P revises Central European Media Enterprises outlook to neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18-

-- More adverse macroeconomic conditions could weaken earnings and cash flow generation at Bermuda-registered TV broadcaster and media company Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., whose liquidity now mainly relies on on-balance-sheet cash.

-- Although we assess CME's liquidity profile as adequate at present, we think sources of liquidity could fall short of its needs over 2012.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on CME to negative from stable and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that under a scenario of more adverse market conditions, CME's liquidity is likely to become less than adequate unless it addresses upcoming maturities over the next few quarters.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised its outlook on Bermuda-registered emerging markets TV broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on CME.

We also affirmed the 'B' issue rating on the EUR170 million senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CME's subsidiary CET21. The issue rating is in line with the CCR. In addition, we affirmed the 'B-' issue rating on CME's $130 million senior secured convertible notes due 2013, EUR375 million notes due 2016, and EUR148 million notes due 2014.

The outlook revision reflects our view of the increasing possibility that CME's liquidity will weaken over the coming quarters due to the company's upcoming debt maturities and the increasing risk of earnings volatility because of the weak European economic outlook. CME's liquidity profile hinges primarily on cash on the balance sheet since it used approximately $50 million of its revolving credit facility (RCF) to repurchase the same amount of convertible notes due in 2013, and because it drew the remaining portion down a further $30 million. We understand that CME intends to use that amount to repay its indebtedness.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, we anticipate that CME's cash balance is likely to stay at around $200 million. However, given the currently difficult financial market conditions, if the company is required to cover its $130 million of debt maturity due in 2013 through its own liquidity sources, we view the remaining cash as offering limited protection to potential earnings and cash flow volatility that might arise from weakening economic growth and advertising spending.

We believe that the more challenging macroeconomic environment in Europe and the increasing likelihood of a double-dip recession put at some risk CME's capacity to improve its operating performance in 2012. We do not exclude from today's perspective that the company could report flat to low single-digit growth in revenues on a like-for-like basis and an EBITDA margin in the low 20s, owing to top-line growth coupled with cost discipline. Under such a scenario, we anticipate neutral free operating cash flow (FOCF) for 2012, and an improvement of the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio toward 7x by the end of 2012, which remains high for the rating category. However, we believe a more adverse economic scenario could cause earnings to weaken materially and free operating cash flow to become strongly negative.

The ratings on CME are constrained by the group's weak cash flow generation and the high leverage resulting from its past acquisition policy and the difficult advertising and economic environment that has affected many of its business units. In addition, the ratings reflect CME's high concentration of profitability in a single TV channel in the Czech Republic (foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency AA/Stable/A-1+) and in TV channels in Romania (foreign currency BB+/Stable/B; local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3), and the potential for regulatory intervention and political risks.

The negative outlook reflects our view that CME's liquidity position appears too tight to adequately absorb a stronger decline in advertising spending, which would go along with a more adverse economic environment, potentially lower earnings, and lower cash flow generation. We believe CME's liquidity could become less than adequate if the company does not address the upcoming maturities over the next few quarters. In 2012, CME's liquidity will primarily rely on approximately $200 million of cash balances.

Downward rating pressure could arise if CME fails to proactively address its 2013 and 2014 debt maturities at least one year in advance or if cash burn is higher than expected over the next few quarters.

We could revise the outlook to stable under a scenario of a material improvement in advertising spending in CME's key markets that results in positive free cash flow generation. Equally, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company pushes forward its 2013 and 2014 maturities, with sizable on-balance-sheet cash remaining as a buffer for any possible shortfall in cash flow generation.

