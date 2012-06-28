TEXT-Fitch affirms BayernLB's IDR at 'A+'/outlook stable; VR affirmed at 'bb+'

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bayerische Landesbank's (BayernLB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation of BayernLB's IDRs, which are at their Support Rating Floor (SRF), reflects Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high probability of support from the Free State of Bavaria, if required. The IDRs and the SRF are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the Free State of Bavaria which is linked to the creditworthiness of the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/stable). They are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the currently high propensity of the Free State of Bavaria to support its Landesbank.

Fitch's affirmation of BayernLB's VR at 'bb+' reflects the challenges the agency sees for on-going profitability in the medium-term. These include a structurally high cost basis, which there are no plans to change significantly despite the balance sheet deleveraging. Another challenge will be raising margins in a competitive environment on the targeted corporate customer base, which the bank will need to do to combat likely increased funding costs when its guaranteed funding runs out, mostly in 2015. Fitch expects domestic loan impairment charges to increase from their currently low levels in light of the deteriorating environment.