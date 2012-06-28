TEXT-Fitch affirms SCANA and subsidiaries' ratings

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and all instrument ratings of SCANA Corp. (SCG) and its regulated subsidiaries South Carolina Electric and Gas Company (SCE&G) and Public Service Company of North Carolina (PSNC). The Rating Outlook for all entities is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the commercial paper rating of South Carolina Fuel Company. A full list of the rating actions appears at the end of this release.

Key Ratings Drivers

Predictable utility earnings: SCG's two regulated utilities, SCE&G and PSNC, which account for approximately 96% of consolidated net income, provide a predictable source of earnings and cash flow. Each of the utilities operates with fuel recovery and weather normalization adjustment mechanisms that limit commodity price exposure and volumetric risk and consequently reduce business risk.

Sizeable Nuclear Construction Program: The ratings also reflect the substantial financial commitment of SCE&G's plan to construct two nuclear units for service in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and the beneficial impact of the Base Load Review Act (BLRA). SCE&G owns 55% of each nuclear unit. Staying on schedule and within budget is critical to maintaining the existing ratings. Approximately $1.4 billion of the $5.8 billion projected cost was expended through 2011. Management projects spending an additional $2.7 billion between 2012 and 2014, with a peak of about $1 billion in 2014, leaving approximately $1.6 billion of capital investment in the 2015-2018 period.