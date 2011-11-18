TEXT-S&P rates Solar Capital 'BBB-; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 18-
-- We assigned our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating to Solar Capital Ltd.
, a Maryland organized business development company that lends primarily to U.S.-based
middle market companies. The outlook is stable.
-- The rating reflects Solar's low leverage, strong capital, and strong
interest coverage levels. The stable outlook is based on our view of the
company's current market position, growing net interest income, and strong
permanent capital base.
-- The rating also reflects certain limiting rating factors, including
dividends that exceed operating earnings after adjusting for payment-in-kind
interest payments.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it assigned its 'BBB-' long-term
counterparty credit rating to Solar Capital Ltd. The outlook is stable.
"The rating on Solar is based on its strong interest coverage, strong capital
levels, and low leverage," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nik Khakee.
"But these positive factors are partly offset by the company's lack of
portfolio obligor diversification, its poor track record during its first two
years (2007-2008) of operations, and the high credit risk and lower liquidity
level associated with its investment portfolio of middle market loans." The
company also benefits from strong sponsor relationships and an experienced
management team. However, the general lack of trading liquidity for the
investment portfolio of middle market loans, the exposure to key man risk (the
potential overreliance on one or a few individuals within the management
team), and the limited funding flexibility constrain the rating.
Solar has grown relatively rapidly and achieved adequate market position for a
business development corporation (BDC). The company's third-quarter 2011
financial statements indicate total assets approaching $1.3 billion. "This
size enables Solar to bid on middle market loans with sufficient scale and
dollar amounts so that it doesn't need to seek partners for investors to view
it as an attractive originator," said Mr Khakee.
The company had total liabilities of just more than $500 million as of Sept.
30, 2011. This amount includes about $353 million drawn on its primary credit
facility and a $35 million term loan. The weighted average annualized interest
cost was 3.56%. After adjusting for payment-in-kind interest, the nondeal
dependent earnings (excluding all gains and losses) covered interest expense
was 4.5x during first-quarter 2011 and 6.7x for full-year 2010. Management
targets leverage, as measured by debt to equity, of 0.60x to 0.65x. Leverage,
as measured by the debt to equity without giving benefit to available cash,
was 0.51x as of Sept. 30. These leverage and coverage metrics are within the
ranges we see for other investment-grade rated BDCs and, therefore, are
positive rating factors.
Solar has not yet tapped the unsecured funding markets, but it has raised
paid-in capital (in excess of par) of more than $929 million and had market
capitalization of $773 million as of Sept. 30, 2011. The company's maturities
include a $355 million credit facility due February 2013, a $35 million term
loan due in September 2013, and a $100 million facility due December 2015.
Solar borrows cash at the end of each quarter and repays it if the cash is not
allocated to investment. The average debt outstanding for the three months
ended Sept. 30, 2011, and 2010, was $147,465 and $141,054, respectively; and
the average debt outstanding for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and
2010, was $127,327 and $136,296. If Solar is successful in tapping the medium-
to long-term unsecured debt markets, we would view this as an improvement of
its funding flexibility. The firm's $355 million credit facility pays interest
(which costs Solar) at LIBOR plus 3.25% and can be increased by adding new
members to the current syndicate
The company has demonstrated adequate investment performance through careful
management of its credit risk since 2009 when write-downs were absorbed for
portfolio ramped-up during 2007 and 2008. As of Sept. 30, the company had the
lowest carrying balance of nonaccrual investment loans of our rated BDCs: It
had no nonaccrual loans as of the third-quarter and only one during the first
quarter. This is a positive rating factor.
The company's asset portfolio was adequately diversified in terms of industry
concentration as of Sept. 30, 2011. The beverage, food, and tobacco industry
represented the largest concentration at 16%, and the top 5 industries (which
include insurance, banking, personal, and food and miscellaneous services)
represent 48% of the portfolio. This industry diversification is on par with
our other investment-grade rated BDCs. Solar, however, does hold one outsized
position in DSW Group Inc. (Standard & Poor's rates its subsidiary, DS Waters
of America Inc. ), a water distribution company. This investment has a face
value of $120 million and represented 10% of the investment portfolio as of
Sept. 30. We view this single obligor concentration as a rating weakness.
Almost 56% of the portfolio was allocated to subordinated debt or mezzanine
corporate notes as of the Sept. 30, compared with almost 67% as of year-end
2010. This mix of senior secured and mezzanine loans is consistent with those
of other investment-grade rated BDCs. Solar's equity investments exceeded 7%
of the portfolio as of Sept. 30, but this position has been shrinking this
year.
The liquidity level of Solar's middle market loan investment portfolio is
similar to its peers'. In general, the loans have low levels of liquidity, but
this is adequate for the BDC sector, given the company's low financial
leverage. Solar had approximately $233 million in available cash as of Sept.
30 and approximately $100 million available via an undrawn credit facility.
Solar's management is exposed to key man risk. CEO Michael Gross and chief
operating officer Bruce Spohler lead the company. Each has more than 20 years
of experience in private equity and fixed-income securities. While there is a
senior management team in place, it is clear that most decision making
involves Mr. Gross and Mr. Spohler. This structure creates both good control
at the management level as well as significant exposure to the risk of either
of these two key individuals leaving the firm.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Solar likely will continue to
increase its subordinated debt investments and assets under management.
Leverage, as measured by debt to adjusted total equity was 0.42x as of Sept.
30 and is likely to increase to the target level of approximately 0.6x. We
also expect that dividend quality will remain high and paid primarily from net
interest income, credit risk to remain well managed, and liquidity resources
to remain adequate for the rating.
"We could lower rating if the company's net interest income decreases for a
sustained period or if dividends materially exceed the net interest income,"
said Mr. Khakee. "An upgrade is unlikely until the firm is able to broaden its
funding profile and maintain a stable financial profile through the business
cycle."
