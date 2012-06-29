TEXT-S&P summary: Santos Ltd.

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
June 29 -
Summary analysis -- Santos Ltd. ----------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Crude petroleum
and natural gas
Mult. CUSIP6: 803021
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Sep-1999 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
05-Aug-1998 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Australian midsize oil and gas producer Santos Ltd. reflect our opinion of the company's conservative funding approach to large projects, contracted gas cash flow, improving asset diversity, and strong liquidity and financial flexibility. These factors are tempered by Santos' strategy to expand into liquefied natural gas (LNG), which we believe could introduce higher business and financial risks to the company during the development stage; and its increasing exposure to oil price volatility.
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: