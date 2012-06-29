TEXT-S&P revises Evergrande otlk to negative; afrms 'BB' rtg

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
-- Evergrande may face curtailed access to funding and higher financing costs following fraud allegations.
-- The Chinese property developer is also increasing its investments in sports and entertainment businesses.
-- We are revising the rating outlook to negative to reflect the possible deviation from its core business and a tougher refinancing environment.
-- We are also affirming the 'BB' rating on Evergrande and the 'BB-' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes. Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on Evergrande and the 'BB-' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. As a result of the outlook revision, we lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on Evergrande to 'cnBB+' from 'cnBBB-' and that on the notes to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+'.
Rationale
We revised the outlook to reflect our view that Evergrande may face a tougher refinancing environment following allegations of frauds by a U.S.-based investment research company. In our opinion, Evergrande's corporate governance assessment could deteriorate if the company continues to materially invest in non-core businesses and pursues a high-growth strategy.
