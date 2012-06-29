TEXT-S&P ratings - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd.

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
June 29 -
Ratings -- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd. ---------------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 300151
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Jan-2010 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$750 mil 13.00% sr unsecd nts due 01/27/2015 BB- 10-Jan-2010
CNY3.7 bil 9.25% US$ Settled Tranche 2 nts due
01/19/2016 BB- 10-Jan-2011
CNY5.55 bil 7.50% US$ Settled Tranche 1 nts due
01/19/2014 BB- 10-Jan-2011
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions