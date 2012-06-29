版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五 18:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places ProLogis European Properties ratings on review for upgrade

June 29 ProLogis European Properties (PEPR) & Prologis International Funding S.A.

* Moody's places ProLogis European Properties ratings on review for upgrade

