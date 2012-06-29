TEXT-S&P summary: Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA -------------------- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
09-Dec-2009 B+/-- B+/--
05-Feb-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Italian telecommunications operator Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: