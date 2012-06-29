版本:
中国
BRIEF-Moody's afrms A3/P-2 rtgs of AB InBev after Modelo acquisition announcement

June 29 (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A.

* Moody's affirms A3/P-2 ratings of AB InBev after Modelo acquisition announcement; outlook positive

