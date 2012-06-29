TEXT-S&P cuts Altegrity Inc to 'B-' on USIS weakness;otlk stable

June 29 -

Overview

-- U.S.-based Altegrity Inc.'s performance remains weak, principally from pressure in the company's U.S. Investigations Services (USIS) segment.

-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'B'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our forecast for weak growth, for financial ratios to remain well within levels indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, and for liquidity to remain adequate.

Rating Action

On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Falls Church, Va.-based Altegrity Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we lowered our issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured credit facilities to 'B' from 'B+'. The '2' recovery ratings, which indicate our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy, remain unchanged.