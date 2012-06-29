版本:
TEXT-S&P ratings - Altegrity Inc.

June 29 -

Ratings -- Altegrity Inc. ----------------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Virginia

Primary SIC: Business

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 02152F

Mult. CUSIP6: 90343V

Mult. CUSIP6: 91730F

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2012 B-/-- B-/--

12-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--

10-May-2010 B-/-- B-/--

23-Aug-2007 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1.385 bil term bank ln due 02/21/2015 B 29-Jun-2012

US$90 mil revolv bank ln due 08/21/2013 B 29-Jun-2012

US$290 mil 10.50% sr nts due 11/01/2015 CCC 29-Jun-2012

US$150 mil 11.75% sr sub nts due 05/01/2016 CCC 29-Jun-2012

US$210 mil 12.00% sr unsecured nts due

11/01/2015 CCC 29-Jun-2012

