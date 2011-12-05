TEXT-Fitch revises FirstGroup outlook to negative; affirms at 'BBB'

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has revised the UK and North American-based bus and rail group
FirstGroup plc's (FirstGroup) Outlook on its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Negative from Stable. The agency has also affirmed FirstGroup's Long-term IDR and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
The Outlook revision reflects the expectation that FirstGroup's progress with
leverage reduction will be slower than previously anticipated due to difficult
trading conditions for its North American school bus and UK bus divisions that
represented 58% of the group's EBIT in FY11. Possible regulatory changes in the
UK bus sector and UK rail re-franchising, as well as a less certain economic
outlook in the company's key markets also led to the revision.
Fitch has previously anticipated steady margins for the UK bus division (the
largest by FY11 EBIT). However weaker passenger volumes, especially in northern
UK regions to which FirstGroup is relatively more exposed than some of its
peers, is likely to contribute to a slight margin decline in FY12. Although well
flagged and therefore individually manageable, government's spending cuts,
higher fuel prices and possible regulatory changes following the Competition
Commission review may contribute to a delay in margin improvement from FY12.
First Student (the second largest division by FY11 EBIT), has faced significant
difficulties over the past year due to pricing pressures and network adjustment
from school boards and increased bidding competition. The company's
comprehensive recovery plan focused on efficiency gains and already improved
contract retention rates are expected to add to a flat year on year EBIT margin
for H212, following a record-low margin in H112. However, in the near term,
Fitch does not expect margins and earnings to improve to pre-crisis levels.
UK Rail (22% of FY11 EBIT) has delivered strong performance of late. The agency
does not anticipate further margin improvement as the current franchises near
their expiry and upside is limited by revenue support. Fitch expects FirstGroup
to be a strong contender in the upcoming bidding for new rail franchises, but
the uncertainty around the division's post FY13 earnings profile is now
contributing to the revised Outlook.
Also First Transit (12% of FY11 EBIT) and Greyhound (8% of FY11 EBIT) have
delivered improving margins. The agency anticipates that this trend could
gradually continue for First Transit due to its fixed routes and paratransit
services' good prospects. Greyhound is benefiting from its operations in Canada
returning to profitability and the Greyhound Express offering gaining traction.
Overall, FirstGroup's two largest divisions' weaker earnings contributions,
combined with increasing capex (compared to FY10 and FY11) and unchanged 7%
dividend growth leads to a downward revision of expected positive free cash flow
and debt reduction potential over the next few years.
Weaker trading, any major debt-financed acquisition activity or sizeable
shareholder friendly remuneration program that would further constrain credit
ratios improvement are likely to lead to a downgrade. Conversely, an improvement
in cash flow generation and leverage, measured as lease-adjusted net debt
(excluding restricted cash) to EBITDAR, to towards 2.5x or below would likely
result in a revision of the Outlook to Stable.
FirstGroup's ratings continue to be supported by the group's balanced operating
profile between contract-backed and passenger revenues and the geographic
diversity of its operations with a strong presence in the UK bus and rail sector
as well as a dominant position within the North American school bus market and
intercity bus service. The agency views FirstGroup's business and geographical
diversification as a positive differentiator compared to its Fitch-rated peers.
As of 30 September 2011, FirstGroup had GBP601m of unused committed bank
facilities and GBP81m of unrestricted cash, placing it in a comfortable
liquidity position. The company has no major refinancing needs until its GBP300m
6.875% bond comes due in 2013.