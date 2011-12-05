TEXT-Fitch affirms Equity Residential at 'BBB+' after Archstone announcement

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Equity
Residential (NYSE: EQR) and ERP Operating Limited
Partnership, EQR's principal operating subsidiary (collectively
EQR). A full list of affected ratings is at the end of this
release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings affirmations follow the announcement on Dec. 2,
2011 that EQR will pay approximately $1.325 billion to acquire a
26.5% equity interest in Archstone from affiliates
of Bank of America and Barclays Bank PLC.
EQR's consummation of the transaction is subject to the
Lehman Estate, which owns 47% of Archstone, not exercising its
right of first offer to purchase or designate such purchase of,
the 26.5% interest at the offered price.
Assuming EQR consummates the transaction, Fitch expects the
company will finance the transaction with a combination of cash,
debt and proceeds from asset sales. Pro forma for the
transaction, the company's primary credit metrics remain
appropriate for the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), despite
the transaction not likely providing EQR with any near-term cash
flow or direct ownership of any Archstone assets.
The 26.5% equity interest will provide EQR approval rights
related to certain corporate governance provisions. These
approval rights may ultimately serve as a catalyst for EQR to
acquire all of Archstone in the future, or may enable the
company to acquire certain of Archstone's assets. As such, this
transaction likely represents the first stage of a lengthier and
more involved process with respect to Archstone.
The company will need to access additional external
financing sources if, after EQR consummates this transaction, it
further negotiates an increased ownership stake or acquisition
of some or all of Archstone's assets. Fitch's rating
affirmations and Stable Outlook do not contemplate the
likelihood of these events, although Fitch would expect to
revisit the ratings and Outlook at such time when there is more
clarity with respect to the long-term direction of EQR's
involvement.
The actions thus far on the part of EQR management
appropriately balance the investment and financial leverage
undertaken with the amount of approval rights obtained in
exchange for such investment.
Pro forma Sept. 30, 2011 leverage (net debt divided by
recurring operating EBITDA), assuming the company funds the
transaction entirely with debt, would be 8.0 times (x), up from
7.0x actual leverage. The increase in leverage is due to Fitch
assuming that the company incurs approximately $1.325 billion of
debt with no commensurate increase in EBITDA, as Fitch does not
expect the Archstone investment to yield any recurring cash
distributions to EQR for the foreseeable future.
Pro forma 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 fixed charge
coverage (recurring operating EBITDA less capital improvements
divided by interest incurred and preferred distributions),
assuming the company funds the transaction entirely with debt,
would be 2.0x, down from 2.1x actual coverage. Fitch expects the
company's cost of debt financing utilized to effectuate the
Archstone transaction would be approximately 3.0%.
Pro forma Sept. 30, 2011 unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt, utilizing a stressed 7.0% capitalization rate to
derive an implied unencumbered asset value would be 2.0x, down
from 2.6x actual coverage.
Pro forma liquidity coverage would decline to approximately
0.5x, assuming the company funded the transaction with
short-term debt. Liquidity coverage is also low due to EQR
having sizeable 2012 unsecured debt maturities. This low
coverage is offset in large part by the company's strong access
to multiple forms of capital, which should enable it to
refinance upcoming debt maturities.
Fitch calculates liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity
(unrestricted cash, availability under its unsecured revolving
credit facility, expected retained cash flows from operating
activities after dividends and distributions) divided by uses of
liquidity (pro forma debt maturities and expected capital
expenditures) for the period Oct. 1, 2011 to Dec. 31, 2013.
Each of the pro forma metrics noted above would be slightly
stronger if the company funded a portion of the Archstone
transaction with asset sales as opposed to fully financing the
transaction with debt.
The following factors may have a positive impact on Equity
Residential's ratings and/or Rating Outlook:
--Leverage sustaining below 7.5x (pro forma Sept. 30, 2011
leverage was 8.0x);
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.3x (pro forma
coverage for the trailing twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2011 was
2.0x);
--Unencumbered asset coverage sustaining above 2.5x (pro
forma Sept. 30, 2011 asset coverage utilizing a 7.0%
capitalization rate on 3Q 2011 annualized unencumbered
NOI was 2.3x).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Equity
Residential's ratings and/or Ratings Outlook:
--EQR's inability to access the unsecured debt market to
finance the transaction;
--Leverage sustaining above 8.5x;
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining below 1.8x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x (pro
forma base case liquidity coverage was 0.5x for the period Oct.
1, 2011 to Dec. 31, 2013).
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Equity Residential
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
ERP Operating Limited Partnership
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB+' rating to ERP Operating
Limited Partnership's $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit
facility maturing on July 13, 2014.