版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 16:40 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's disclosures on credit rtgs of Mapletree Logistics Trust

July 02 Mapletree Logistics Trust

* Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Mapletree Logistics Trust.Moody's current ratings on Mapletree Logistics Trust are:

Long Term Corporate Family Ratings (domestic currency) ratings of Baa1

Perpetual Securities (domestic currency) ratings of Baa3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐