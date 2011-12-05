TEXT-Fitch:Starwood's rtgs unaffected from share repurchase authorization

Dec 05- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.'s (Starwood) 'BB+' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and Positive Outlook are unaffected by the board's approval of a $250 million share
repurchase authorization, which was announced on Dec. 1.
Fitch anticipated there was a good likelihood that Starwood would restart a
share repurchase program after meeting the maturity of its 7.875% notes (May
2012 maturity date), assuming there was no disruption to the lodging recovery.
In November, the company announced plans to exercise the redemption option on
the 2012 notes, which have $605 million of principal outstanding. The redemption
will occur on Dec. 15 of this year.
Thus, Fitch views the debt repayment and share repurchase authorization as an
acceleration of events that were expected to occur in 2012. The Positive Outlook
continues to indicate that there is a good likelihood Starwood's IDR will be
upgraded to investment grade in 2012.
Lodging demand trends continue on a solid recovery trajectory despite heightened
global macro-economic risk stemming from European sovereign debt concerns and a
China slowdown. However, the tenuous global economic outlook remains a primary
concern for the highly cyclical lodging industry. In line with Fitch's
expectations, Starwood has outperformed the broader lodging market, due in part
to Starwood's greater exposure to luxury, upper upscale, and urban market
segments and international markets.
U.S. RevPAR growth in 2011 of 8.0% year-to-date (YTD) through November 26th has
been better than Fitch's original 2011 outlook of 5 - 7%. Starwood posted RevPAR
gains of 14.4% worldwide and 8.0% in North America YTD through Q3.
For 2012, Fitch's current industrywide outlook in the U.S. incorporates further
RevPAR growth in the 4-5% range with RevPAR in international markets growing
slightly faster. Absent a deterioration of Fitch's current macro outlook, Fitch
expects Starwood to outperform the industry again in 2012, given its market
exposure and the current stage of the cycle. Starwood has provided
company-specific worldwide RevPAR guidance of 4% to 8%.
The attractive lodging supply outlook provides cushion to downside scenarios.
U.S. supply growth will be well less than 1% through at least 2012-2013. This
contrasts the situation during the recent recession when supply growth was
peaking at more than 3% in 2008-2009.
As of Q3 2011, Starwood's consolidated lease-adjusted leverage was 3.6x and its
core lease-adjusted leverage (excluding profit and debt from its consumer
financing business) was 3.4x.
Pro-forma for the redemption activity and the timeshare receivables
securitization completed in November, Fitch calculates consolidated
lease-adjusted leverage of 3.2x and core lease-adjusted leverage of 2.8x.
Fitch's base case incorporates EBITDA growth, which could provide another
one-quarter to one-half turn of deleveraging over the next 12 - 18 months.
Starwood's solid liquidity profile provides flexibility for the share repurchase
authorization. The company had roughly $1 billion of unrestricted cash at the
end of Q3 2011 and approximately $1.3 billion of availability under its $1.5
billion credit facility due 2013. Fitch calculates Starwood's proforma Q3
unrestricted cash balance of roughly $500 million, adjusting for: (1) $200
million of proceeds from the receivables securization in November, (2) the $605
million bond redemption expected to be completed in December, and (3) $95
million in dividends to be paid in December.
Fitch has maintained modest expectations with respect to proceeds from Bal
Harbour residential unit sales. Therefore, successful closings from the Bal
Harbour project will provide additional liquidity support relative to Fitch's
expectations. Additionally, the completion of the project bolsters the company's
forward free cash flow profile. Starwood's LTM free cash flow was roughly $370
million as of Sept. 30, 2011.
The company's maturity profile is manageable. Starwood has $500 million of
notes that come due in 2013, which it should be able to pay down in cash,
re-finance fully with debt, or a combination of both. Fitch's ratings/Outlook
incorporated expectations that Starwood's 2012 notes would be paid fully with
cash, but there is more flexibility with respect to the 2013 notes. Starwood has
delevered meaningfully toward targeted investment grade levels and Fitch expects
further EBIDTA growth next year.
The company also has maturities of $500 million and $450 million in 2014 and
2015, respectively, so it is likely the company will access the capital markets
opportunistically. Starwood maintained strong capital market access through the
recession with sizable bond issuances in 2008 (May) and 2009 (Feb. and Nov.),
which Fitch views positively with respect to refinancing risk in downside
scenarios.
Fitch currently rates Starwood as follows:
--IDR 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB+'.