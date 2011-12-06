TEXT-S&P:Ratings on five major Korean commercial banks reviewed

Dec 06- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised or
affirmed its ratings on five major Korean commercial banks and their affiliates
after applying revised criteria for rating banks and their groups. The criteria
were published Nov. 9, 2011.
The raising of the long-term counterparty credit ratings on Shinhan Bank and
Hana Bank to 'A' from 'A-' is driven by our reassessment of government support.
At the same time, we also placed the 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Korea
Exchange Bank (KEB) on CreditWatch with positive implications after
Hana Financial Group (HFG: NR) announced its acquisition of a 51%
stake in KEB from U.S.-based Lone Star Fund. The CreditWatch positive placement
reflects our view that KEB could potentially benefit from group support from
HFG.
Below we list the rating actions on these banks and their relevant
affiliates that result from the application of the revised criteria.
We will publish individual research updates on each bank identified below,
including a list of ratings on affiliated rated entities, as well as the
ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred
stock. The research updates will be available at www.standardandpoors.com/AI4FI
and on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Ratings on specific issues
will be available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and
www.standardandpoors.com following release.