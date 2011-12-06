TEXT-S&P rates Fosse Master Issuer's series 2011-2 U.K. RMBS nts

Dec 06-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Fosse Master Issuer's series 2011-2 notes.

-- This is the ninth issuance from the Fosse master trust.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over U.K. properties collateralize the notes.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Fosse Master Issuer PLC's mortgage-backed notes series 2011-2 (see list below).

In addition, Fosse Master Issuer issued subordinated unrated class Z notes. The general reserve fund decrease in percentage terms to 3.74% from 4.07% prior to the 2011-2 issuance. Overall credit enhancement is 18.1% for the class A notes, as further class Z notes were issued. On the closing date, Fosse purchased additional collateral in connection with this transaction.

This transaction is the ninth issuance from the Fosse master trust. The mortgage collateral pool at closing increase to approximately GBP19.7 billion.

A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland collateralize the notes. Alliance & Leicester PLC (whose assets and liabilities Santander UK PLC assumed in May 2010) historically originated all of the loans in the trust. Subsequently, credit policy and risk management at Alliance & Leicester were aligned with those of Santander UK , to the extent possible given the system constraints.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have assigned the ratings to the class A notes to be issued by Fosse Master Issuer, based on our criteria for rating U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Sept. 15, 2011).

As highlighted in the Sept. 15 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our U.K. RMBS criteria. We will evaluate the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in the master trust.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating U.K. RMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

