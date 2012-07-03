TEXT-S&P summary: QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

July 03 -
Summary analysis -- QBE Insurance Group Ltd. ---------------------- 03-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 74728G
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jun-2012 A/-- A/--
09-Jul-2009 A/-- --/--
Rationale
The insurer financial strength ratings on the core and strategically important
operating subsidiaries of QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE Group; all core
operating subsidiaries are rated A+/Stable/-- and strategically important
rated A/Stable/--) reflect the group's well-diversified business platform and
robust underwriting and reserving practices. The group's capitalization
remains in line with the rating, given recent and expected improvements, and
especially given its strong reserving and reinsurance protection. We view the
group's enterprise-risk-management framework as strong, which is an important
rating factor because of the complexity of the business.
Moderating factors are QBE's growth in lines more exposed to economic and
financial volatility; an inherently aggressive growth-by-acquisition strategy;
and reasonably high reliance on third-party reinsurance. While QBE's influence
is improving in the U.S. and U.K., we continue to view it as being stronger in
the Australian and Lloyd's markets.
The core operating subsidiaries include: QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd., QBE
Insurance (International) Ltd., QBE Insurance (International) Ltd. (NZ
Branch), QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd., QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Ltd., QBE
Insurance Corp., QBE Reinsurance Corp., Equator Reinsurances Ltd., Praetorian
Insurance Co., QBE Specialty Insurance Company, Stonington Insurance Co.,
Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co., Lantana Insurance Ltd. and the operating
companies of QBE Regional Companies (N.A.) Inc. (QBE Regional).
Strategically important subsidiaries include: QBE International Holdings (UK)
Ltd.-guaranteed Secura N.V. (guaranteed by QBE International Holdings (UK)
Ltd.)
QBE's capital adequacy under Standard & Poor's model was below the 'A'
category based on its financial results at Dec. 31, 2011. However, we
anticipate this position to be temporary, and that its capitalization will
continue to strengthen throughout 2012, such that there will be redundancy at
the 'A' category by year-end. An equity raising in early 2012, stronger
earnings on the back of more benign climatic conditions, a reversal of
unrealized mark-to-market losses from the prior year, and a more creditor
friendly dividend policy announced recently should sustain the improvement.
Should this improvement not be realized, the rating may come under pressure.
Our view of QBE Group's capitalization also factors in the insurer's strong
reserves and reinsurance protection.
The outlook for earnings is strong following an unusually disappointing result
in 2011, when QBE group's combined operating ratio was 96.8%. Absent major
catastrophe events to the degree experienced in fiscal 2011, Standard & Poor's
expects QBE's earnings to rebound in fiscal 2012, such that its combined
operating ratio remains in line with recent trends of about 90%. Bolstering
the earnings will be the company achieving solid premium rises of, on average,
above 5%, amid benign climatic conditions. The company is targeting an
insurance margin of 13%, compared with its fiscal 2011 result of 7.1%.
QBE's creditworthiness benefits from the group's global diversity and size,
which saw it writing gross premiums of US$18.3 billion in 2011. In our view,
the group's competitive position in the U.S. and Europe is not as strong as
its Australian foothold, where it is the price leader.
We view QBE Group's strategy to grow by acquisitions as riskier than an
organic-growth strategy, given the heightened operational risk issues upon
integration. Nevertheless, QBE Group has so far managed this risk well.
We consider QBE Group's global centrally-controlled underwriting and reserving
practices to be robust compared with peers'. Management held reserves for
claims at an 86.3% probability of adequacy at Dec. 31, 2011, which is well in
excess of the 75% Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA)
requirement, and moderately lower than in the prior year.
QBE Group's strong financial flexibility is shown in the group's access to
global debt and equity markets, particularly in times of market stress. It
raised A$600 million of equity, comprising a US$450 million institutional
placement and A$150 million retail share purchase plan in March 2012.
Factors specific to holding company
The rating on QBE Group reflects the entity's role as the group's key holding
company and debt-issuing vehicle. As the group's listed holding company, QBE
Group receives dividends upstreamed from all operating subsidiaries to service
its debt obligations.
The one-notch difference from the 'A+' ratings on the core operating companies
reflects QBE Group's structural subordination to these operating entities. Our
rating on the holding company reflects our view that QBE Group's solid track
record of operating cash flows sourced from well-diversified businesses and
geographic streams (which are subject to various degrees of regulatory
constraints), will support its ability to service its holding-company
obligations.
The group has a proven track record of funding acquisitions while maintaining
financial leverage and interest coverage ratios well within the tolerance of
the 'A' category. Debt leverage (total debt excluding hybrids/economic capital
available plus total debt plus total hybrids) was 16.0% at Dec. 31, 2011,
which is well within Standard & Poor's tolerance guidelines of 25%-35% for the
'A' ratings category.
Meanwhile, financial leverage was 26%, which is also within the 40% to 50%
tolerance for 'A' category. On the other hand, interest coverage of 4.2x was
below the 5x-8x tolerance for the 'A' rating category amid a low interest rate
environment. This level was due to a fall in profitability in fiscal 2011.
Standard & Poor's expects the ratio to rebound strongly in the short term, to
be in line with the 'A' rating category. We also expect QBE to maintain
leverage and interest coverage within the tolerances of its rating category.
QBE has a reasonably short debt-maturity profile, with about 63% of its US$4.7
billion of debt maturing (as of Dec. 31, 2011) in five years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group's capital position
will continue to strengthen materially in 2012, such that there will be
redundancy at the 'A' category by year-end. Should this not be the case, the
rating may come under pressure.
Downward rating pressure could also come from a material adverse financial or
operating risk event that impaired market confidence in the group.
Additionally, a failure to maintain good underwriting and operating
profitability relative to peers' could also pressure the ratings. We do not
expect to raise the ratings on QBE Group and its subsidiaries in the medium
term.