TEXT-S&P summary: QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary analysis -- QBE Insurance Group Ltd. ---------------------- 03-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 74728G

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jun-2012 A/-- A/--

09-Jul-2009 A/-- --/--

Rationale

The insurer financial strength ratings on the core and strategically important operating subsidiaries of QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE Group; all core operating subsidiaries are rated A+/Stable/-- and strategically important rated A/Stable/--) reflect the group's well-diversified business platform and robust underwriting and reserving practices. The group's capitalization remains in line with the rating, given recent and expected improvements, and especially given its strong reserving and reinsurance protection. We view the group's enterprise-risk-management framework as strong, which is an important rating factor because of the complexity of the business.

Moderating factors are QBE's growth in lines more exposed to economic and financial volatility; an inherently aggressive growth-by-acquisition strategy; and reasonably high reliance on third-party reinsurance. While QBE's influence is improving in the U.S. and U.K., we continue to view it as being stronger in the Australian and Lloyd's markets.

The core operating subsidiaries include: QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd., QBE Insurance (International) Ltd., QBE Insurance (International) Ltd. (NZ Branch), QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd., QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Ltd., QBE Insurance Corp., QBE Reinsurance Corp., Equator Reinsurances Ltd., Praetorian Insurance Co., QBE Specialty Insurance Company, Stonington Insurance Co., Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co., Lantana Insurance Ltd. and the operating companies of QBE Regional Companies (N.A.) Inc. (QBE Regional).

Strategically important subsidiaries include: QBE International Holdings (UK) Ltd.-guaranteed Secura N.V. (guaranteed by QBE International Holdings (UK) Ltd.)

QBE's capital adequacy under Standard & Poor's model was below the 'A' category based on its financial results at Dec. 31, 2011. However, we anticipate this position to be temporary, and that its capitalization will continue to strengthen throughout 2012, such that there will be redundancy at the 'A' category by year-end. An equity raising in early 2012, stronger earnings on the back of more benign climatic conditions, a reversal of unrealized mark-to-market losses from the prior year, and a more creditor friendly dividend policy announced recently should sustain the improvement. Should this improvement not be realized, the rating may come under pressure. Our view of QBE Group's capitalization also factors in the insurer's strong reserves and reinsurance protection.

The outlook for earnings is strong following an unusually disappointing result in 2011, when QBE group's combined operating ratio was 96.8%. Absent major catastrophe events to the degree experienced in fiscal 2011, Standard & Poor's expects QBE's earnings to rebound in fiscal 2012, such that its combined operating ratio remains in line with recent trends of about 90%. Bolstering the earnings will be the company achieving solid premium rises of, on average, above 5%, amid benign climatic conditions. The company is targeting an insurance margin of 13%, compared with its fiscal 2011 result of 7.1%.

QBE's creditworthiness benefits from the group's global diversity and size, which saw it writing gross premiums of US$18.3 billion in 2011. In our view, the group's competitive position in the U.S. and Europe is not as strong as its Australian foothold, where it is the price leader.

We view QBE Group's strategy to grow by acquisitions as riskier than an organic-growth strategy, given the heightened operational risk issues upon integration. Nevertheless, QBE Group has so far managed this risk well.

We consider QBE Group's global centrally-controlled underwriting and reserving practices to be robust compared with peers'. Management held reserves for claims at an 86.3% probability of adequacy at Dec. 31, 2011, which is well in excess of the 75% Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) requirement, and moderately lower than in the prior year.

QBE Group's strong financial flexibility is shown in the group's access to global debt and equity markets, particularly in times of market stress. It raised A$600 million of equity, comprising a US$450 million institutional placement and A$150 million retail share purchase plan in March 2012.

Factors specific to holding company

The rating on QBE Group reflects the entity's role as the group's key holding company and debt-issuing vehicle. As the group's listed holding company, QBE Group receives dividends upstreamed from all operating subsidiaries to service its debt obligations.

The one-notch difference from the 'A+' ratings on the core operating companies reflects QBE Group's structural subordination to these operating entities. Our rating on the holding company reflects our view that QBE Group's solid track record of operating cash flows sourced from well-diversified businesses and geographic streams (which are subject to various degrees of regulatory constraints), will support its ability to service its holding-company obligations.

The group has a proven track record of funding acquisitions while maintaining financial leverage and interest coverage ratios well within the tolerance of the 'A' category. Debt leverage (total debt excluding hybrids/economic capital available plus total debt plus total hybrids) was 16.0% at Dec. 31, 2011, which is well within Standard & Poor's tolerance guidelines of 25%-35% for the 'A' ratings category.

Meanwhile, financial leverage was 26%, which is also within the 40% to 50% tolerance for 'A' category. On the other hand, interest coverage of 4.2x was below the 5x-8x tolerance for the 'A' rating category amid a low interest rate environment. This level was due to a fall in profitability in fiscal 2011. Standard & Poor's expects the ratio to rebound strongly in the short term, to be in line with the 'A' rating category. We also expect QBE to maintain leverage and interest coverage within the tolerances of its rating category. QBE has a reasonably short debt-maturity profile, with about 63% of its US$4.7 billion of debt maturing (as of Dec. 31, 2011) in five years.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group's capital position will continue to strengthen materially in 2012, such that there will be redundancy at the 'A' category by year-end. Should this not be the case, the rating may come under pressure.

Downward rating pressure could also come from a material adverse financial or operating risk event that impaired market confidence in the group. Additionally, a failure to maintain good underwriting and operating profitability relative to peers' could also pressure the ratings. We do not expect to raise the ratings on QBE Group and its subsidiaries in the medium term.