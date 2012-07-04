TEXT-Fitch: Singapore QFB reform to buttress depositor protection

July 04 - Singapore's plan to ensure that more retail-oriented foreign banks are set up as
local legal entities, rather than as local branches of foreign lenders, should help strengthen
protection for retail depositors and could improve transparency, Fitch Ratings says.
Qualifying full banks (QFBs) represent close to 50% of the deposit market in
Singapore, with the three main local banks accounting for the rest. QFBs that
incorporate in Singapore would each need to commit SGD1.5bn (USD1.2bn) in
paid-up capital and be subjected to the country's stringent capital
requirements, including a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9% under Basel
III. This, together with other prudential banking measures, would ensure better
safety of banks and hence depositors' monies in Singapore.
An offer to potentially double the number of places of business a QFB can
operate in Singapore to 50 should provide an attractive incentive for existing
QFBs to incorporate in Singapore and help offset the higher cost of running a
subsidiary compared to a branch model.
Prospective QFBs may place a greater consideration on the potential benefit in
light of the competitive landscape and fairly limited growth potential in this
small country. A consultation on criteria for QFBs that could be forced to
switch to a subsidiary structure will follow and we believe that the long-term
plan is for all QFBs which have a sizeable domestic presence to become locally
incorporated.
As well as increasing depositor protection, encouraging QFBs to become
subsidiaries would increase disclosure on the Singapore banking system, which
would be beneficial given the percentage of the mass market they represent. So
far, Citibank is the only QFB that is locally-incorporated in Singapore and has
published audited accounts.