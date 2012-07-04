TEXT-Fitch affirms three CitiBank RMBS transactions

July 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed pass through certificates (PTCs) of CitiBank: Royal Trust May 2004, CitiBank: Royal Trust June 2004 and CitiBank: Royal Trust July 2004 (RMBS Transactions) as follows:

CitiBank: Royal Trust May 2004

INR44.8m Series A2 PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

CitiBank: Royal Trust June 2004

INR85.5m Senior PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

CitiBank: Royal Trust July 2004

INR205.3m Senior PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by CitiBank, N.A. for the purchase of residential houses.

For CitiBank: Royal Trust May 2004, according to the payout report of 15 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.28% of the original pool principal and 3.54% of the current pool principal outstanding. The available credit enhancement totalled INR16.7m. The report also shows that 7.6% of the original pool balance was outstanding as of February 2012.

For CitiBank: Royal Trust June 2004, according to the payout report of 10 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.13% of the original pool principal and 1.49% of the current pool principal outstanding. The available credit enhancement totalled INR27m. The report also shows that 8.5% of the original pool balance was outstanding as of February 2012.

For CitiBank: Royal Trust July 2004, according to the payout report of 12 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.57% of the original pool principal and 4.12% of the current pool principal outstanding. The available credit enhancement totalled INR69.4m. The report also shows that 13.5% of the original pool balance was outstanding as of February 2012.